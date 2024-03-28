WARU - JOURNEY OF THE SMALL TURTLE Comes to QPAC This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre will bring its work for children, Waru – journey of the small turtle to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) from Wednesday 26 to Saturday 29 June for the school holidays.

Fresh from its critically acclaimed (and kid approved!) Australian tour in 2023, Waru is a must-see new Australian work for children aged three to eight years and their families.

​

A journey of survival and discovery with our heroine Migi the turtle, the contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story is inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, in an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for three- to eight-year-olds.

​

Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings – amongst them, our small turtle friend, Migi.

​

Waru is created by Bangarra’s former artistic director and multi award-winning choreographerStephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard (ABC TV’s Playschool, Spear, ABC TV’sCleverman), and Bangarra alumni Dancers and Choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris.

​

Waru provides parents, care-givers and teachers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity.

​

Director Stephen Page said he was looking forward to sharing this poignant and endearing story with Queensland audiences.

​

“Waru is about celebrating the connection of Torres Strait Islander people to sea, land, and sky,” he said.

​

“Even though it’s a children’s show, it carries very old stories of the green turtle’s life cycle that will connect to all people today. We’re excited to give young people a glimpse into the lives of the Torres Strait people and their stories.”

​

Waru writer Hunter Page-Lochard said both his personal and professional experiences greatly informed his approach to creating the show.

​

“I’m thrilled to be able to work with my father on a children’s show, especially now that I have a two-year-old daughter,” he said.

​

“Being a part of Playschool has given me an even greater appreciation of the importance of sharing culture with young people in Australia today, and I’m excited to be able to share the culture and stories of fellow creatives Sani and Elma with the youth community”.

​

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the internationally acclaimed Bangarra Dance Theatre continues to inspire audiences with powerful stories of culture and Country.

​

“The Queensland Government is committed to ensuring communities around the state have access to high quality touring arts experiences,” Ms Enoch said.

​

“We’re supporting Bangarra’s tour of regional Queensland this year to deliver on our 10-year Creative Together strategy, which includes celebrating First Nations arts, stories and storytellers on the world stage ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

​

Waru – journey of the small turtle will take to QPAC’s Playhouse from Wednesday 26 to Saturday 29 June. Tickets are on sale from 4pm today via qpac.com.au or 136 246.