Tilarni to Perform in CELEBRATING WHITNEY at the Palms at Crown

This year marks the 10th year anniversary since the passing of the late Whitney Houston. Her memorable music is still played all over the world. For one night only, The Australian Whitney Houston show will be at The Palms at Crown Melbourne "Celebrating Whitney" with a spectacular show. This is a show that brings to life the greatest hit songs of Whitney Houston that we all know and love. Featuring a powerful 11-piece band with dancers, backing vocals.

Producer David Senn said, "It is always a privilege to be able to present the music of Whitney Houston songs in a live concert and remember the memories of a great artist, some of these unforgettable songs that we know and love such as The Greatest Love Of All, I Have Nothing, How Will I Know, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and of course the iconic, I Will Always love You, giving the audiences an unforgettable experience". He added, "Every show we've played at give us standing ovations over and over again"

TILARNI is the frontline singer for the Australian Whitney Houston Show. The Sri Lankan born singer grew up in Australia to a musical family sharing the same influences in music such as Jazz, Soul, Pop, R&B and Gospel music as her idol Whitney Houston. As a young up-and-coming artist, TILARNI was fortunate to become a regular solo artist on Bert Newton's Good Morning Australia for 6 years from 1998 to 2003. During this time, she has backed a lot of celebrity artists on national TV shows such as Vanessa Amorosi, Reba McEntire & Kenny Rogers, John Stevens, Coleen Hewitt, Doug Parkinson and many others.

"A soulful & powerful songstress from Melbourne, with a superlative vocal range, she can replicate the sound and emotion of Houston. The show was memorable for the strength of the vocals, the musicality, and the atmosphere, which was electric" (Theatre First Review)

"The Celebrating Whitney show was a spectacular night. Tilarni embodies the presence of the Pop Queen with her powerhouse vocals, wardrobe and interactions with the audience throughout the entire night. Tilarni and the band's engaging performance captures the magic we all remember from hearing those Whitney Houston classics for the first time." - Andrew Russo - Shedley Theatre Adelaide

TILARNI believes that "Music is a gift given for a purpose. Entertainment is for enjoyment and to enrich people's lives. The gift can make way for a platform by which lives can be influenced positively or negatively. I want to use my gift to enrich lives and make people happy."

Artist Page: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/2139361

On pre-sale TODAY, 28th April 2022

INFORMATION

Friday 15 July, 7.30pm

Palms at Crown, Southbank

TILARNI Celebrating Whitney and her band

Tickets: $69.00

Presented by David Senn