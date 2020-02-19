Tickets Go On Sale For BLUEY'S BIG PLAY at QPAC This Friday

Fans of the hit TV show Bluey will say "Wackadoo!" when tickets for the world premiere of Bluey's Big Play - The Stage Show in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Playhouse go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 21 February 2020.

Based on the number one kids show on Australian TV, Bluey, this will be the first time that Bluey, Bingo, Bandit (Dad) and Chilli (Mum) will perform live on stage.

Queensland audiences will be the first to see Bluey's Big Play, opening at QPAC on 29 May and running to 7 June 2020, ahead of a 50-theatre national tour. Presented by QPAC's Out of the Box in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. Bluey's Big Play offers the chance to get up close and personal with the much-adored Queensland Heeler family.

QPAC's Chief Executive John Kotzas said QPAC, through its signature Out of the Box program for children eight years and under, is pleased to support the creation and presentation of Bluey's Big Play.

"Not only is Bluey produced by Ludo Studio right here in Brisbane, the show is also set here and features recognisable locations like West End, Red Hill, and New Farm Park," said Mr Kotzas.

"Collaborating with local companies to develop new works and share unique Queensland stories on stage is a vital part of our role as a centre of inspiring arts.

"We also have a longstanding commitment to encouraging children's participation in the arts, particularly in the key development period from birth to eight years of age.

"QPAC's Out of the Box has played a leading role in Australia in developing performing arts for children since it was established in 1992, commissioning over 100 new works during the Festival's history and connecting arts and education," said Mr Kotzas.

"This year will see a huge program at QPAC for children and young people with Out of the Box productions, as well as newly commissioned works and shows for younger audiences, on offer year-round.

"The world premiere of Bluey's Big Play will no doubt be a highlight within our line-up of children and young people's programming in 2020," he said.

See Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad as you've never seen them before... Join The Heelers in their first live theatre show, featuring puppetry, live actors and iconic Australian sets.

Bluey's Big Play is an original story written by Bluey's creator Joe Brumm with new music created by Brisbane-based Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Bluey is the #1 program on ABC iview ever. Since its launch in October 2018 Bluey has had over 200 million program plays.*

The home-grown Aussie preschool series won a Logie for 'Most Outstanding Children's Program' in 2019 and was recently nominated for an International Emmy Kids Award. Last year BBC Studios announced a partnership with Disney that will see the first two series rolling out across the world (excluding Australia, New Zealand and Greater China including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The series is now airing in the US, UK, New Zealand and Greater China.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

Tickets to Bluey's Big Play-The Stage Show will go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 21 February 2020 at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





