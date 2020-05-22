THE STORY CHUNDER Moves Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Brisbane's popular story-telling event, The Story Chunder, has moved online due to the health crisis.

Every week a new lot of storytellers spew forth their most entertaining stories for your delight or disapproval.

Join host Matt Young (TBS's WRECKED, original Australian cast of THE PRODUCERS) and a range of storytellers, listen to a story, and try not to "laugh, cry or smile 'til you chunder".

Then listen to the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Story Chunder takes place on Monday Nights on Instagram Live @thestorychunder.

The events are free, or pay what you can. All donations are split evenly amongst the organiser and the storytellers. They suggest a $10 or more if you can afford it.

Learn more at https://www.thestorychunder.com/.

