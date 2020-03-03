THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Returns to Brisbane

If you loved The Gruffalo, don't miss the sequel, which returns following previous sell-out Australian tours - now in a new West End production! Join the Gruffalo's Child on her adventurous mission in this magical musical adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, when it comes to QUT Gardens Theatre from Sun 26th April - Wed 29th April.

The Gruffalo said that no gruffalo should ever set foot in the deep dark wood...

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo's Child ignores her father's warnings about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. After all, the Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist... does he?

A trio of bright new performers fill the forest with colourful characters and foot-tapping, sing-along songs. Audiences will be dazzled with brand new costumes when the return season entices fans with the magic of the deep dark wood.

The Australian production of The Gruffalo's Child has attracted critical acclaim, with the Sydney Morning Herald describing it as "winningly played", and The Courier Mail saying it "can't fail to please".

The team behind The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The 13-, 26-, 52-, 78-and 91 Storey Treehouses return with The Gruffalo's Child, bringing together physical theatre, music and puppetry to deliver songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up, and their adults. Don't miss it!

Venue: QUT Gardens Theatre

Season: 26 to 29 April

Times: Sun 12noon & 2pm; Mon to Wed 10am & 12noon

Tickets: A Reserve $39; A Reserve Group 6+ $33; B Reserve $29; Vacation Care Groups 20+ $22

Duration: 55mins

BOOKINGS: https://gardenstheatre.qtix.com.au/event/qgt_gruffalos_child_20.aspx





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories

More Hot Stories For You