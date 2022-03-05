Review | SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at La Boite

Seven Methods of Killing Kyle Jenner is a thought-provoking analysis of how oppressive appropriation can be of race, gender and sexuality.

Playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones threads together a one act show that exists both in virtual and real time that explores colourism and the treacherous discord of social media through the relationship of two friends; Cleo (Moreblessing Maturure) and Kara (Iolanthe).

Why are we killing Kylie Jenner? Because she owes a lot of wealth to appropriating black culture and aesthetics. This why Cleo sends a tweet into the ether, creating a twitter war that results in many truths being ignited and reignited, including those of Cleo's past.

Those titular seven killing methods frame the work; with murder ideas ranging from #deathbyskinning to #deathbydisplacement, which audio visual designer Wendy Yu projects onto the stage, like their new chapters of their story. Yu does a sensational job of steeping internet culture onto the stage, by having the projector hanging above the characters' heads; like the cloud that we lose ourselves in whenever we click like or retweet.

Throughout the play, tweets and memes are projected which Cleo and Kara physicalise in literal and humourus ways, a crowd favourite being the vomit emoji. However, these memes don't end on the projection, but are threaded into the colloquial dialogues between the characters as they traverse murky waters including white-skinned privilege, queerness, the male gaze, body-shaming, sexual assault and addressing old resentments.

It isn't until Cleo's activism online blows up in her face that racism, rape and stalking threats arrive; highlighting the vicious life-cycle of a tweet. It's a reminder for the audience of what a vile, disgusting place the internet and social media can be.

Maturure and Iolanthe heighten Jones's witty, sharp and sassy dialogue through the fractured and exhubrant dynamics between their characters; two Black women who have conflicting views on what it is to be a Black woman in our modern twitter world. From taking in turns to acting out crying emojis to purging their worldly belongings by getting high on weed, Maturure and Iolanthe's brought such naunce to their roles and electrified the moments of humour without being afraid of going deep into the grief of their respective traumas.

As white Australian-Hungarian woman, I sat with my discomfort and guilt. I reflected on my complicity with the systems of white supremacy that exist in everyday society and I feel like now, as a result of watching this show, I have a new and more educated understanding of my role in colonialism and cultural appropriation.

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner is not only woke, a lot of fun and exceptionally written and brought to life by its two extraordinary actors, but it's also starting the conversation that everyone needs to listen to regardless of their background. It's clever, it's thought-provoking and you should go see it rn.

Rating: 4.5 Stars