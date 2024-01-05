Review: METAVERSE OF MAGIC at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Are you ready for a night of wonder, bewilderment and magic? Then look no further than the Metaverse of Magic playing at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's Concert Hall until January 14, 2024!

This fantastic immersive production takes the audience on a journey through the Metaverse to face the four masters of illusion to unlock the magical relics. Led by Lenoxx (Ash Hodgkins - Ash Magic) the audience must help Lenoxx escape the Metaverse by completing interactive challenges via a device. This one-of-a-kind production combines some of the most renowned illusionists and cutting-edge technology to create a fantastic theatre experience.

Hodgkins is not only a great actor but is also a magician showing off their fantastic sleight of hand card tricks. Then enters the Legacy master, Charli Ashby, providing us a steampunk-inspired performance of old school (or legacy!) magic such as sawing people in half! Then came Horret Wu from Taiwan showcasing some incredible Wisdom in a display of sleight of hand changing their cards left right and centre! Then came the Creative master, providing a beautiful display of appearing magic with birds, umbrellas, and scarfs appearing from thin air. Rounding out the master of magic was Sabine van Diemen as the master of Courage, van Diemen held the audience on the edge of their seats throughout their entire performance. Whether it was whipping a flower from Lennox's mouth or shooting a crossbow at someone's head by aiming through a mirror, van Diemen was a standout performer in this production and is a great asset to the magical world.

However, the true power in this production came from Jarred Fell, a multi-talented magician providing the audience with the Late Night Metaverse Show Buffet which was just a cover for some hysterical comedy along with mind-boggling magic! They are an absolute master of distraction and you never know when the magic will begin!

This collective group of magicians inspired the audience many of whom were young theatergoers, initiating a love of magic and the theatre! In addition to the masters of illusions, we cannot forget the fantastic dancers and assistants providing a crucial service to this production. This ensemble included Bronte Carrington, Damon Wilson, Max Simmons & Mei Yamada. Rounding out this cast as a digital presence was Erin Bruce as DIGI, the AI assistant. Bruce played an integral role as the narrator and was impeccable in moving the story along.

However, the shining star of the production was the interactive portion designed by Simone Barker & George Kacevski. The audience was directed to help Lenoxx on their adventure by solving puzzles in real time to earn points and win some real-life prizes! The only downside to this production is that technology sometimes doesn't go to plan, especially with hundreds of people playing. Some people were unable to play or it was glitchy for them, however for those that it did work for it was an added delight for the production

Directed by Siobhan Ginty, each actor, assistant, and illusionist had worked hard to ensure the character that they were portraying was multifaceted and intriguing. The blocking of each magical act and script interlude was natural and simple helping to tell this story. Lighting and Video Design by Paul Collison was perfectly complementary to the production, particular attention has been paid to the incredible videography of the production which did not stop the entire way through. The lighting was as just as impressive utilsing colour at every turn, it felt like an 80s dance party if it was in 2024, just fantastic.

This production spectacularly outlines every aspect of magic and showcases all types of people from all walks of life proving everyone can believe in the power of magic. Whilst this production could be suited to younger viewers, it is just as spectacular for the adults in the audience. The Metaverse of Magic is a wonderful night out leaving you believing in the power of magic!

Photography: Jeff Busby