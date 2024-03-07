Feature: CONSTELLATIONS' Auslan Interpreted Performance at Javeenbah Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Javeenbah Theatre is proud to announce an Auslan interpreted performance of the riveting play Constellations on March 9th, 2024. This special showing will provide an inclusive experience for members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this captivating production.



Constellations, written by Nick Payne, is a spellbinding exploration of love, destiny, and the infinite possibilities of the universe. The play follows the relationship between Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, as they navigate the complexities of their connection across multiple parallel universes. With its poignant storytelling and thought-provoking themes, Constellations has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut.



"We are thrilled to offer an Auslan interpreted performance of 'Constellations' at Javeenbah Theatre," said Mikaela Murphy, Director. "Accessibility and inclusivity are core values of our theatre, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone in our community has the opportunity to enjoy the arts. We believe that this Auslan interpreted performance will enrich the experience for all audience members, creating a more diverse and welcoming environment." President of Javeenbah Theatre, Kaela Gray said "As far as we believe, this is a Gold Coast Community Theatre first, we are proud to be offering accessibility options for our productions to allow the entire Gold Coast Community experience the theatre, we look forward to expanding our inclusive options in the future."



The Auslan interpreted performance of Constellations will take place on March 9th, 2024, at Javeenbah Theatre, located 2 minutes off the highway in Nerang. The performance will begin at 7:30 PM, with Auslan interpretation provided throughout the show.



Tickets for this special performance are available for purchase online at www.javeenbah.org.au or by contacting the Javeenbah Theatre box office. Due to limited availability, interested patrons are encouraged to book their tickets early to secure their seats.



Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the magic of Constellations with Auslan interpretation at Javeenbah Theatre on March 9th. Join jBah for an unforgettable evening of theatre that celebrates the beauty of communication in all its forms.

