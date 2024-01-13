Review: DANGEROUS GOODS at Cremorne Theatre, QPAC

Calling all Gals, Gays and Theys! Dangerous Goods by Polytoxic invites you to question your beliefs on what is considered 'dangerous'. Is it the systems that govern our lives, our bodies and our lively hood or is it more than that? Women? Gender? LGBTQIA+ People? First Nation's People? Polytoxic invites you into a world where we reclaim the right to be dangerous!

Directed, Created and Concieved by Lisa Fa'alafi and Leah Shelton, Dangerous Goods is a fierce and explosive cabaret featuring sultry provocative performances, death defying feats and fist raising acts. Specifically Dangerous Goods' world class line up features acts of circus, aerial, drag, burlesque and vocals. Utilisng the power of humour and satire this production forces the audience to question their beliefs and to stand up for what is right.

Insert a shipment of feathers and some tradies outfits (a traditionally male industry), mixed with some burlesque and you open this production showing exactly what the audience is in store. Welcome into ninety minutes of hard hitting numbers and high octane circus acts such as a re imagining of Brittney Spear's Toxic (the oil industry), Poly Dolly Barbie a take on Polynesian first nations culture, incredible aerial feats showing the strength of women empowerment and an impressive sex doll act ripping off the mask of women and proving what it means to live behind the mask.

Sound Design by Leah Shelton And Lisa Fa'alafi, with Editing by Kenneth Lyons, Pataphysics and Kim Bowers is the true spectacle in this production. Featuring high energy pop numbers, slow moving passionate songs, original compositions, and this reviewers favourite, a hard hitting remix of Oblivia Coalmine's (Olivia Coleman) satirical oil ad for Make My Money Matter. This mix of fantastic audio helped to portray the important message Polytoxic is screaming out.

Lighting Design by Steven May added to the high energy vibe of the production with strobes, spinning gobos and all the colours imaginable. This design really helped the audience connect with the production and hear the message. Set by Leah Shelton and Lisa Fa'alafi was simple yet effective, utilising a french door style hide hole gave the performers fantastic entrances which elevated the production.

However a show like this cannot be complete without a hard hitting cast of phenomenal performers. Lisa Fa'alafi, Leah Shelton, Mayu Muto, Lilikoi Kaos, Kalala Sione and Bridie Hooper all gave faultless performances in their respective acts showing us the people behind 'dangerous' voices. From dealing with sexism, land rights, reproductive rights, body autonomy and much much more, this talented collective gave everything they had to tell an important story with an even more important message. Along with this talented collective, Dangerous Goods fetures a roatating cast of special guests including Rina, Jazida, Karlee Misi, Badassmutha, Ghenoa Gela and SOLCHILD all lending their talents to this production from breathtaking vocals to incredible circus skills.

After the eye rolling barbie jokes at the 2024 Golden Globes, the Voice referendum decision in 2023 and the constant hushing of 'dangerous' voices this production is needed now more than ever. This is what theatre should be, pushing the boundaries, making the audience think, and (hopefully) changing their views and beliefs for the better. Dangerous Goods by Polytoxic is a must see production for 2024 that deserves way more than five stars! Don't miss out on this thought provoking incredible production!

Photos - Jade Ellis