Redcliffe Musical Theatre and Ghostlight Theatre Co. Presents COSI

Performances run 21-30 April 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Redcliffe Musical Theatre will partner for the first time with the new and upcoming Ghostlight Theatre Co. to present Louis Nowra's 'Cosi'.

Cosi is the semi-autographical work based on Nowra's personal experience of working with patients in the Mont Park asylum in Melbourne. We are taken back to 1971 where we meet a 20 year old Lewis (those familiar with Nowra's work may remember him from his coming of age story, 'Summer of the Aliens') who has taken on the job of directing a show at a local asylum, much to the dismay of his girlfriend Lucy and best mate Nick.

There he meets a colourful array of characters living with diagnoses such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, manic depression, addiction and pyromania. Hoping to put on a play more in line with Nick and Lucy's approval status, he is railroaded into instead putting on a performance of 'Cosi Fan Tutte' - a 3 hour opera by Mozart.

The problem with performing an opera? No one can sing. Or speak Italian. And they only have access to a piano. What could possibly go wrong?

Nowra has said that the experience he had at Mont Park was one of the most moving theatrical experiences in his life. And this is apparent in the journey we see Lewis embark on as he gets drawn into the lives of these characters and forms genuine and memorable bonds. And realises - the world outside the asylum is much crazier.

They say laughter is the best medicine, so if you are looking for a night of laughs, nostalgia and a touch of madness, then Cosi is the show for you.

Oh - and we did mention locking up your cats didn't we? If you want to know why, you'll have to come along.....

'Cosi' by Louis Nowra

21-30 April 2023 | Theatre 102 - 102 Anzac Ave, Redcliffe

Directed by Susan O'Toole Cridland




