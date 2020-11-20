Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROOM ON THE BROOM Comes to QUT Gardens Theatre

The show returns in January 2021.

Nov. 20, 2020  

CDP has announced a return season for the popular ROOM ON THE BROOM at QUT Gardens Theatre in January 2021.

This Tall Stories' production is adapted from the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, published by Macmillan Children's books and perfect to keep the little people entertained this summer.

The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick is not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two!

When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

With songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up - and their grown-ups... this is one not to miss!

Tickets: A Reserve $39; A Reserve Groups 6+ $33; B Reserve $29;

Vacation Care 20 + $22 (1 adult free per 20 attendees)

Bookings: https://gardenstheatre.qtix.com.au/event/qgt_room_broom_20



