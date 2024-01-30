RENT Now On Stage at Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Performances continue through February 11th, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

There is “No Day But Today” to discover the show that took Broadway by storm. RENT plays until Feb 11 at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre before continuing their tour. Tickets can be purchased at the link below

The multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, RENT, is officially open in Brisbane, kickstarting its Australian tour. This unique and revolutionary musical opens at the Playhouse, QPAC tonight followed by limited seasons in Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Canberra, with tickets for all seasons on sale from rentmusical.au

Director Shaun Rennie, musical director Andrew Worboys and choreographer Luca Dinardo have assembled some of Australia’s finest singer/actors for an all-new production of this iconic musical. Noah Mullins (West Side Story) plays the role of Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and best friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction, played by Jerrod Smith (The Lovers). Martha Berhane (Hamilton) is Mimi, Calista Nelmes (Jersey Boys NZ) plays spirited performance artist Maureen, Mark's ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by, Thndo (Dreamgirls).

Philosophy teacher Collins is played by Nick Afoa (Miss Saigon), with Carl De Villa (Kinky Boots) in the role of Angel while the role of Benny will be played by Tana Laga’aia (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kelsi Boyden (also Resident Director), Mariah Gonzalez, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Josslynn Hlenti (Joanne Alternate), Hannah McInerney, Sam Richardson, Chad Rosete and Theodore Williams.

Step into the vibrant streets of New York City's East Village, where dreams are born, friendships are

tested, and the power of love prevails against all odds.  Featuring the iconic songs "Seasons of Love,” ”Take Me or Leave Me” and "La Vie Bohème”, this groundbreaking phenomenon is more than a musical; it's a celebration of life, love, and the human spirit.

Jonathan Larson’s RENT opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later. Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

There is “No Day But Today” to discover the show that took Broadway by storm.




