Queensland Theatre Announces 2022 Season
Last night, Queensland Theatre's Artistic Director Lee Lewis announced the company's 2022 season; a season that's full of big plays and big ideas. After receiving much discourse for the company's 2021 season in which there was an absence of First Nations voices, which as you can imagine caused quite an uproar in the arts community and a plethora of comment chains on social media, it's wonderful to see that Lewis and her team have learnt from this experience, as evident in their inclusion of three Indigenous-led plays in their season.
On the programming of her 2022 season, Lewis says that "Queensland theatre will reach beyond boundaries to inspire, challenge and entertain audiences", followed by the announcement of eight plays including two world premieres. I myself have never programmed a theatre season so I cannot imagine or fathom how much time and hard-work it entails. But I must say that I think Lewis truly has her work cut out for her next season. The line-up of stories is as versatile as they can get and have so much grit to them. I cannot wait to hear and experience of all these stories: new and old.
Queensland Theatre's 2022 Season is as follows:
'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf'
By Edward Albee
Directed by Margaret Harvey
12-26 February 2022
Playhouse Theatre, QPAC
'First Casualty'
Written by Christopher Johnston
Directed by Lee Lewis
12 March - 9 April 2022
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre
'Don't Ask What the Bird Looks Like'
Written by Hannah Belanszky
Directed by Isaac Drandic
30 April - 14 May 2022
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre
'Bernhardt/Hamlet'
Written by Theresa Rebeck
Directed by Lee Lewis
28 May - 19 June 2022
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre
'The Sunshine Club'
Book and Lyrics by Wesley Enoch
Score by John Rodgers
Directed by Wesley Enoch
9-30 July 2022
Playhouse Theatre, QPAC
'The Almighty Sometimes'
Written by Kendall Feaver
Directed by Dan Evans
13 August - 3 September 2022
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre
'Othello'
By William Shakespeare
Adapted by Jimi Bani and Jason Klarwein
Directed by Jason Klarwein
10 September- 1 October 2022
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre
'Vietgone'
Written by Qui Nguyen
Original Music by Shane Rettig
Directed by Lee Lewis
29 October - 19 November 2021
Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre