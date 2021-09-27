Queensland Theatre Announces 2022 Season

Last night, Queensland Theatre's Artistic Director Lee Lewis announced the company's 2022 season; a season that's full of big plays and big ideas. After receiving much discourse for the company's 2021 season in which there was an absence of First Nations voices, which as you can imagine caused quite an uproar in the arts community and a plethora of comment chains on social media, it's wonderful to see that Lewis and her team have learnt from this experience, as evident in their inclusion of three Indigenous-led plays in their season.

On the programming of her 2022 season, Lewis says that "Queensland theatre will reach beyond boundaries to inspire, challenge and entertain audiences", followed by the announcement of eight plays including two world premieres. I myself have never programmed a theatre season so I cannot imagine or fathom how much time and hard-work it entails. But I must say that I think Lewis truly has her work cut out for her next season. The line-up of stories is as versatile as they can get and have so much grit to them. I cannot wait to hear and experience of all these stories: new and old.

Queensland Theatre's 2022 Season is as follows:

'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf'

By Edward Albee

Directed by Margaret Harvey

12-26 February 2022

Playhouse Theatre, QPAC

'First Casualty'

Written by Christopher Johnston

Directed by Lee Lewis

12 March - 9 April 2022

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

'Don't Ask What the Bird Looks Like'

Written by Hannah Belanszky

Directed by Isaac Drandic

30 April - 14 May 2022

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

'Bernhardt/Hamlet'

Written by Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Lee Lewis

28 May - 19 June 2022

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

'The Sunshine Club'

Book and Lyrics by Wesley Enoch

Score by John Rodgers

Directed by Wesley Enoch

9-30 July 2022

Playhouse Theatre, QPAC

'The Almighty Sometimes'

Written by Kendall Feaver

Directed by Dan Evans

13 August - 3 September 2022

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

'Othello'

By William Shakespeare

Adapted by Jimi Bani and Jason Klarwein

Directed by Jason Klarwein

10 September- 1 October 2022

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre

'Vietgone'

Written by Qui Nguyen

Original Music by Shane Rettig

Directed by Lee Lewis

29 October - 19 November 2021

Bille Brown Theatre, Queensland Theatre