QPAC Announces Clancestry 2022 Program

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) today announced the line-up for Clancestry, a three-week program from 14 February to 5 March 2022 which will bring together First Nations voices, ideas and talent through performance and professional development opportunities.

Clancestry will kick off with a National Apology event for Community in the Concert Hall foyer on 14 February, held in partnership with Link-Up (Qld).

In another call for reflection, on 22 February the Concert Hall will host BLAKTIVISM, a collaborative set starring musical activists. An epic cross-generational line-up including Bart Willoughby, Emma Donovan, Deline Brisco, Tasman Keith and Ancestress will lay bare issues such as First Nations sovereignty, police brutality and state oppression.

From 15 to 18 February in the Cremorne Theatre, Digi Youth Arts in solidarity with The Good Room will present COOKED, a new work where young First Nations people are the ones asking the settlers of Australia the questions.

For the jarjum (children), on Saturday mornings a free program on the Melbourne Street Green will bring plenty of fun to the outdoor space with live shows and activities. Our Backyard on 19 February will feature song and dance with Alinta McGrady, Waveney Yasso and their native animal friends; and musical storytelling abounds with Lucas Proudfoot 26 February and 5 March, as he entertains the little ones with his guitar, digeridoo, fast wit and cheeky humour.

Every Monday from 6pm, Biggest Mobs returns to the Melbourne Street Green with a stacked free program of cabaret, poetry, drag queen bingo, comedy, music and more.

The free entertainment continues with QPAC's popular Green Jam music sessions programmed by Blak Social, which will feature a line-up of local legends including Uncle Joe Geia and Rochelle Pitt every Friday at 5.30pm from 11 February to 4 March.

Clancestry will continue to be an incubator for new work, as First Nations playwrights gather for a week-long writing intensive as part of Sparks, QPAC and Playlab's ongoing program to support the development of new scripts.

Quandamooka, Nunukul artist Casey Coolwell will lead the on-site design - with the mentorship of award-winning production designer Josh McIntosh - creating a warm, welcoming and recognisable First Nations space for Clancestry at the Centre.

QPAC will also join forces with Queenmode Collective to hold workshops and conversations for the local First Nations community to support artist and sector development.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said Clancestry 2022 would showcase the creativity and experiences of First Nations Peoples heritage, history, country and culture.

"QPAC's Clancestry 2022 program will serve as an important step in our journey towards truth-telling and treaty," Minister Enoch said.

"The Queensland Government supports QPAC to share stories, celebrate storytellers and elevate First Nations arts as key priorities of the Creative Together 10-Year Roadmap to transform and renew the state through arts, culture and creativity.

"As the only state in Australia that is home to both Aboriginal cultures and Torres Strait Islander cultures, we have a unique opportunity to build the awareness, understanding and contributions of First Nations arts globally.

"Importantly, Clancestry also encourages and inspires professional development, promotes cultural exchange for First Nations artists, and supports career pathways for artists and arts workers."

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas acknowledged the significance of QPAC's location.

"A brighter future begins with acknowledging and understanding the past. This stretch of the river has always been a place to gather, to tell stories, and to exchange ideas," Mr Kotzas said.

"As a public institution, QPAC has a responsibility to honour this history as a welcoming and safe space for First Nations People to create and share their culture.

"This three-week program is the culmination of a broader commitment to healing and deepening our connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. Year-round we support the development and presentation of First Nations work and seek to create career pathways throughout the organisation."