Opera Queensland Launches 40th Birthday Season

Opera Queensland Under the Stars takes centre stage at Brisbane Riverstage on Saturday 28 November 2020.

Opera Queensland is set to launch its 40th Birthday season with a joyous celebration of family, friends and song. Opera Queensland Under the Stars takes centre stage at Brisbane Riverstage on Saturday 28 November 2020.

As the sun sets on 2020, Opera Queensland will turn the spotlight on some of the state's most talented opera singers, performing with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO), 60 voices of the Opera Queensland Chorus and a choir of school students, in a special, one-off event.

Opera Queensland Under the Stars is set to be a dazzling launch for Opera Queensland's much anticipated 2021 season and a kickstart to celebrations for its 40th anniversary next year.

Audiences are invited to bring a blanket and join their family and friends for an alfresco evening of music and singing with COVID safe seating in socially distanced pods of up to four people.

Ten of Queensland's most outstanding singers are set to shine on the Brisbane Riverstage, including: Eva Kong, Jose Carbo, Kang Wang, Hayley Sugars, Jason Barry-Smith, Sofia Troncoso, Xenia Puskarz Thomas, and Sam Piper.

Music from some of the most popular and adored operas will ring into the night with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra performing under the baton of Dane Lam.

Audience members new to opera will be enchanted by a popular program of songs including Mozart's Letter Duet, made famous in The Shawshank Redemption and the Brindisi, or the Drinking Song, from Verdi's La traviata.

A 60 voice Opera Queensland Chorus will share the stage, with the other artists. Performing together for the first time in 2020, there is no doubt they will create a sound that has to be seen (and heard) to be believed.

The concert also includes an encore performance of Songs of Belonging, a song by Queensland composer Helen Franzmann created with students from Yeronga State High School and Opera Queensland.

The culturally diverse students' stories of identity and belonging combined to create a song celebrating the many rich and varied communities that call Queensland home.

Rounding out Opera Queensland Under the Stars' packed program is a special guest performance from one of Australia's most acclaimed musicians who will be revealed closer to the concert.

From An Aria A Day online to Opera Queensland Under the Stars in Brisbane's balmy night air, Opera Queensland has demonstrated its creativity, resilience and commitment to redefining and reimagining opera for 21st century audiences.

Tickets to Opera Queensland Under the Stars are on sale from 9am on Friday 30 October and cost $50 for a bubble of up to four people.

BYO food and drink is NOT permitted with food vendors and bars available on site. View full conditions of entry for Brisbane Riverstage here.

