ORACLE in Brisbane Postponed

Bass Fam Creative has announced that the Brisbane season of ORACLE has been postponed. The show was set to begin this Thursday at The Princess Theatre.

Read the full statement below:

In the past 24 hours members of our company have been exposed to suspected positive COVID cases. We have had safety policies in place which we have been strictly adhering to all season, so this has come as a bit of a shock to us. We can't risk coming to Brisbane today, especially with the growing case numbers in Victoria and the explosive nature of this outbreak.

This is heartbreaking for us. As a company we have been in a bubble since Christmas to ensure that we can keep our cast, crew and audiences safe and to ensure that we can continue to create art and transport people to a magical world where they can escape the stress of the current world we live in. And we have succeeded in doing this here in Melbourne with 5 incredible shows and standing ovations every night!

Brisbane audiences, we hope you can understand how difficult this decision was for us to make. Our bags were packed, we were meant to be on a plane this morning, and our set was already halfway to Brisbane when we found out... so we've had to prioritise your safety as well as that of our cast and crew and postpone our season. We are working with the venue to find another date this year. We WILL come to The Princess Theatre, and you will experience the magic that is Oracle.

As soon as new dates have been locked in, your tickets will be automatically transferred to the corresponding day within the new season dates. Please hold on to your tickets... audience members who came to see the Melbourne premiere will tell you it is worth the wait.

Until then, stay safe and stay tuned for new dates in the coming days.

Sending love and light,

The Bass Fam Creative ORACLE family