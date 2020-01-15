Nominees Announced For 2019 Matilda Awards
Matilda Awards Shortlist
BEST VIDEO DESIGN
Justin Harrison, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)
Craig Wilkinson (video) and Jon Weber (illustrations), Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Freddy Komp, Tower of Babel (Baran Theatre at Metro Arts)
Nathan Sibthorpe and Jeremy Gordon, Statum (Flipside Circus and Counterpoint in partnership with Brisbane Powerhouse)
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Tom Wright, Tectonic (Dancenorth at Bleach*)
Ben Hughes, L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)
David Walters, Net of Souls (The Boxties and QPAC)
Geoff Squires, Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)
BEST SOUND DESIGN/COMPOSITION
Guy Webster, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Luke Smiles (design) and Anna Whitaker (associate), Throttle (The Farm at Bleach*)
Guy Webster, Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)
Guy Webster, Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts (La Boite and Shake & Stir)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Leah Shelton, Bitch on Heat (Leah Shelton at Brisbane Festival)
Libby McDonnell, Orpheus and Eurydice (Opera Queensland and Circa)
Josh McIntosh, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Anthony Spinaze, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)
BEST SET DESIGN
Caroline Delore, When the World was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)
Josh McIntosh, Jane Eyre (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Josh McIntosh, Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts (Shake & Stir and La Boite)
Josh McIntosh, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jason Klarwein, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)
Ross Balbuziente, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Daniel Evans, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)
Paige Rattray, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathryn Marquet, Magpie (Playlab, Metro Arts and e.g.)
Suzie French, Girl's Guide to World War (Musical Theatre Australia)
Kimberley Hodgson, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)
Marika Marrosszeky, Savage in Limbo (Big Scary Animal)
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Thomas Larkin, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)
Pacharo Mzembe, L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)
Michael Mandalios, Magpie (Playlab, Metro Arts and e.g.)
Jackson McGovern, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Amy Ingram, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)
Helen O'Leary, The Confabulator (Helen O'Leary)
Nelle Lee, Jane Eyre (Shake & Stir and QPAC)
Kate Wilson, The Revisionist (Refraction Theatre)
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Richard Lund, Kelly (Ad Astra)
Thomas Larkin, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)
Tama Matheson, When the World was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)
Bryan Probets, Hydra (Queensland Theatre and SA Theatre Company)
Bille Brown AWARD - BEST EMERGING ARTIST
Gina Tay Limpus, The Tempest and La Silhouette
Sui Ensemble, La Silhouette
Elle Macrokanis, Daddy Long Legs
Michael Mandalios, Magpie and The Revisionist
BEST CIRCUS OR PHYSICAL THEATRE WORK
Tectonic (Dancenorth)
Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)
Throttle (The Farm)
You & I (Casus Circus)
BEST MUSICAL OR CABARET
Yank (Understudy Productions)
Daddy Long Legs (Passion Productions)
Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)
When the World Was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)
BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION
Kelly (Ad Astra)
La Silhouette (Sui Ensemble)
Throttle (The Farm)
Girl's Guide to World War (Musical Theatre Australia)
BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION
Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)
Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)
L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)
Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)
THE LORD MAYOR'S AWARD FOR BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK
Girl's Guide to World War, Katy Forde (Book and lyrics), Aleathea Monsour (Composer)
La Silhouette, Sui Ensemble
When The World Was Wide, Tama Matheson
Reagan Kelly, Lewis Treston