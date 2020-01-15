Nominees Announced For 2019 Matilda Awards

Matilda Awards Shortlist

BEST VIDEO DESIGN

Justin Harrison, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)

Craig Wilkinson (video) and Jon Weber (illustrations), Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Freddy Komp, Tower of Babel (Baran Theatre at Metro Arts)

Nathan Sibthorpe and Jeremy Gordon, Statum (Flipside Circus and Counterpoint in partnership with Brisbane Powerhouse)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Tom Wright, Tectonic (Dancenorth at Bleach*)

Ben Hughes, L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)

David Walters, Net of Souls (The Boxties and QPAC)

Geoff Squires, Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)

BEST SOUND DESIGN/COMPOSITION

Guy Webster, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Luke Smiles (design) and Anna Whitaker (associate), Throttle (The Farm at Bleach*)

Guy Webster, Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)

Guy Webster, Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts (La Boite and Shake & Stir)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Leah Shelton, Bitch on Heat (Leah Shelton at Brisbane Festival)

Libby McDonnell, Orpheus and Eurydice (Opera Queensland and Circa)

Josh McIntosh, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Anthony Spinaze, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)

BEST SET DESIGN

Caroline Delore, When the World was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)

Josh McIntosh, Jane Eyre (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Josh McIntosh, Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts (Shake & Stir and La Boite)

Josh McIntosh, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jason Klarwein, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)

Ross Balbuziente, Fantastic Mr Fox (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Daniel Evans, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)

Paige Rattray, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathryn Marquet, Magpie (Playlab, Metro Arts and e.g.)

Suzie French, Girl's Guide to World War (Musical Theatre Australia)

Kimberley Hodgson, Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)

Marika Marrosszeky, Savage in Limbo (Big Scary Animal)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Thomas Larkin, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)

Pacharo Mzembe, L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)

Michael Mandalios, Magpie (Playlab, Metro Arts and e.g.)

Jackson McGovern, Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Amy Ingram, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)

Helen O'Leary, The Confabulator (Helen O'Leary)

Nelle Lee, Jane Eyre (Shake & Stir and QPAC)

Kate Wilson, The Revisionist (Refraction Theatre)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Richard Lund, Kelly (Ad Astra)

Thomas Larkin, Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)

Tama Matheson, When the World was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)

Bryan Probets, Hydra (Queensland Theatre and SA Theatre Company)

Bille Brown AWARD - BEST EMERGING ARTIST

Gina Tay Limpus, The Tempest and La Silhouette

Sui Ensemble, La Silhouette

Elle Macrokanis, Daddy Long Legs

Michael Mandalios, Magpie and The Revisionist

BEST CIRCUS OR PHYSICAL THEATRE WORK

Tectonic (Dancenorth)

Inside Out (Tammy Zarb and Company)

Throttle (The Farm)

You & I (Casus Circus)

BEST MUSICAL OR CABARET

Yank (Understudy Productions)

Daddy Long Legs (Passion Productions)

Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)

When the World Was Wide (Camerata and QPAC)

BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Kelly (Ad Astra)

La Silhouette (Sui Ensemble)

Throttle (The Farm)

Girl's Guide to World War (Musical Theatre Australia)

BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Death of a Salesman (Queensland Theatre)

Fan Girls (Queensland Theatre, Brisbane Festival and Belvoir in association with ATYP)

L'Appartement (Queensland Theatre)

Cinderella (QPAC and Myths Made Here)

THE LORD MAYOR'S AWARD FOR BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK

Girl's Guide to World War, Katy Forde (Book and lyrics), Aleathea Monsour (Composer)

La Silhouette, Sui Ensemble

When The World Was Wide, Tama Matheson

Reagan Kelly, Lewis Treston





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Brisbane Stories