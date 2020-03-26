Join Camerata â€“ Queensland's Chamber Orchestra For Daily 5@5

5@5 is a new online initiative in response to the changing times in which we live. At Camerata, we've noticed the constant online, often negative. news cycle can be a little overwhelming for some.

In response, for 5 minutes at 5pm (AEST) every day, we invite you to tune in and tune out from the barrage of online noise!

It is a great opportunity for you to get to know Camerata's artists and friends (who will be performing from where they are self isolating!), while they play something in an effort to spread a little joy.

Launched on Monday 23 March, Camerata will play 5 minutes each day (Monday to Friday) for as long as our communities near and far need soothing.

Head over to Camerata's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CamerataQCO/) at 5pm (AEST) daily for a new performance. Immediately following the Facebook broadcast, performances will remain online for viewing and sharing. They will also be made available via Camerata's YouTube channel (bit.ly/CamerataYoutube).

So, sit back, relax and #TuneInTuneOutWithCamerata





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You