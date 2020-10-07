Jenny Wynter's Audience Creates The Show At Qld Cabaret Festival

Award-winning comedian Jenny Wynter will bring some spontaneous-flavoured magic to this month's Queensland Cabaret Festival.

Her show - which invites the audience to fill an onstage fishbowl with prompts - is 100% made up on the spot, with the comedian creating an evening of stories, monologues, memories and songs all weaved together from the crowd's suggestions.

In 2004, her life as mother of two kids under the age of two propelled her to leap into the world of stand-up comedy. A few months later Jenny was awarded the Brisbane, Lord Mayor's Fellowship for New and Emerging Artists and found herself en route to USA for intensive improvised comedy training - an experience that would change the course of her life.

Fifteen years later and she is a well known professional comedian as well as an award-winning cabaret artist, who describes her venture into the world of cabaret as "wonderful and probably inevitable!" Last year she was invited to host the iconic Women in Voice, and has just returned from sold-out performances of her show Funny Mummies, the first show to tour rural Queensland post-lockdown.

After an extremely turbulent 2020 as a performer being sidelined and as a mother dealing with homeschooling in lockdown, Jenny says she has never felt more ready to burst onto the stage and connect with the audience.

Jenny says, "I'll never take live performance for granted again. This show is kind of poetic at this point, in the sense that it literally cannot exist without the audience, namely because they help create it! My favourite thing in the world - both as a performer and as an audience member - is the magic that happens when the performance goes off script. This show is entirely that in that there is no script. Yes, that's nerve-wracking, but I firmly believe that the scary zone is where the amazing stuff can happen. I love creating something with an audience that is purely for them, never to be repeated and only works in that exact room at that exact time. It's magic."

The QUEENSLAND CABARET FESTIVAL runs from 15th October to 7th November and tickets are on sale now at www.queenslandcabaretfestival.com.au

Event - Jenny Wynter performs BY REQUEST

When - One show only: Saturday October 19, 9pm

Where - The Old Museum

Tickets - Full $30 Concession $20 At the Door $30

TO BOOK TICKETS for JENNY WYNTER PERFORMS BY REQUEST please visit www.jennywynter.com

