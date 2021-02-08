Full Casting Announced For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Roundhouse Theatre, La Boite

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Once on This Island at Roundhouse Theatre, La Boite.

The role of Ti Moune will be played by Lorinda Merrypor. She will be joined by Conor Putland in the role of Daniel, Patrice Tipoki as Erzulie, Vidya Makan as Papa Ge, Rhys Velasquez as Agwe, Garret Lyon as Asaka, Asabi Goodman as Mama Euralie, and Henry Kafoa as Ton Ton Julian.

The rest of the cast includes Jade Delmiguez, Winston Morrison, Danielle Remulta, Alvin Rostant, Tallis Tutunoa, Peter Wood, Mike Zarate, Adelaine Arkins, Tia Godbold, and Harriet Naidoo.

Once on This Island runs Wednesday 28th April to Saturday 8th May 2021 at Roundhouse Theatre, La Boite, 6 Musk Avenue, Kelvin Grove, QLD.

Learn more at https://laboite.com.au/.

Once on This Island features a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty. Based on the 1985 novel My Love, My Love; or, The Peasant Girl by Rosa Guy, it is set in the French Antilles archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. It concerns a peasant girl on a tropical island, who uses the power of love to bring people together of different social classes.

The original Broadway production ran from 1990 to 1991, and the West End production opened in 1994, where it won the 1995 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The musical was revived on Broadway in a production that opened on December 3, 2017 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.