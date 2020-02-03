Conchita Wurst and Trevor Ashley Will Appear in Concert at QPAC

For one night only join Austria's greatest glam pop vocalist along with Australia's queen of cabaret in an evening to remember. Eurovision legend Conchita Wurst returns to Australia with dear friend Trevor Ashley for an evening of musical magic.

Joined by conductor Michael Tyack and 38-piece Camerata Queensland Chamber Orchestra they will perform their greatest hits, solo and together, in the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall on Wednesday 26 February 2020 at 8.00pm, the first concert of their Australian tour.

Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will also make a special appearance at all concerts.

Expect Rise Like A Phoenix and other songs from Conchita's platinum and gold awarded albums, showstoppers and anthems made famous by great divas, plus a tribute to the music of James Bond, including Writing's On the Wall, Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger.

Solo they are sensational, but together they may cause an international incident! Don't miss this incredible event.

BOOKINGS: qpac.com.au or phone 136-246





