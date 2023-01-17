Celebrate 50 Years Of The Brodsky Quartet This May At QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre has announced that the acclaimed Brodsky Quartet will return to the Concert Hall, on 2 May 2023, as part of a 50th anniversary global tour.

Since its formation in 1972, the Brodsky Quartet has performed over 3,000 concerts on the major stages of the world and released more than 60 recordings. A collective natural curiosity and insatiable desire to explore has propelled the ensemble in many artistic directions and placed it at the very forefront of the international chamber music scene.

The ensemble's energy and artistry have garnered numerous awards and accolades worldwide, while ongoing educational work provides a vehicle for passing on experience and staying in touch with the next generation.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was thrilled to include one of the world's best-known string quartets in its international classical music artists presentations for 2023.

"We last saw the popularity of this revered ensemble when they performed with our very own Katie Noonan at QPAC in 2016 and I know Queensland classical music fans will be delighted to hear they are returning with this celebratory concert," said Mr. Kotzas.

For this special occasion, the players have selected a sublime collection of musical treats that demonstrate why the Brodsky Quartet remains one of the world's greatest string quartets.

Along with a Bach solo violin sonata, the program features the most popular of Benjamin Britten's string quartets, and the well-known Death and the Maiden quartet of Schubert, described as one of the pillars of the chamber music repertoire.

Celebrate the incredible Brodsky Quartet's special 50th milestone in QPAC's Concert Hall on Tuesday, 2 May 2023.

Tickets to Brodsky Quartet Celebrating Fifty Years are on sale to the general public from 9.00am on Thursday 19 January at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.