COME FROM AWAY Returns to QPAC on April 6

Come From Away will resume its five-week season at QPAC's Lyric Theatre this Tuesday 6th April (until 9th May).

Producer, Rodney Rigby said, "The health, safety and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences and our community is always at the heart of our decision-making processes. As we move forward out of the short lockdown this continues to be paramount and we are thrilled to be back on stage from Tuesday.

"COME FROM AWAY, at its core, is a story of kindness and humanity and we as a company feel so grateful to be able to share such a story in these times, particularly as we are the only one of five COME FROM AWAY companies worldwide to be back on stage."

COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Diana, Memphis), choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Diana, Rock of Ages, Rocky), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Act One, Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

The cast includes Zoe Gertz, Sharriese Hamilton, Douglas Hansell, Kolby Kindle, Phillip Lowe, Simon Maiden, Sarah Morrison, Joseph Naim, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick, Kellie Rode and Gene Weygandt, together with Angela Kennedy, Josh Marin, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Kilty Reidy, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter, and Jasmine Vaughns.

Now, more than ever, COME FROM AWAY is the perfect show for our time; an opportunity to come together and celebrate an inspirational tale of hope and humanity. Don't miss out - must close Sunday 9th May.

Bookings: qtix.com.au or 136 246