CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Open at QPAC in September

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will bring the musical, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Brisbane this September.

The multi-Helpmann Award nominated musical will play in QPAC's Lyric Theatre, from 2 to 19 September 2021, with tickets on sale this Friday 21 May from 9.00am.

Following successful seasons in Sydney and Melbourne, and after the scheduled 2020 QPAC season was unable to open due to the pandemic, Queensland audiences can at last step through the doors of Willy Wonka's magical chocolate factory this spring.

Chief Executive John Kotzas said QPAC was excited to finally bring this acclaimed musical to Brisbane.

"We are pleased to once again collaborate with John Frost and The Gordon Frost Organisation to present this production following our successful partnership on Shrek The Musical in January this year," said Mr Kotzas.

"Queenslanders love musicals, and we were determined to bring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory back to QPAC to ensure audiences would not miss the opportunity to be transported into 'a world of pure imagination'."

Producer John Frost said he was thrilled that Queensland audiences will soon experience the wonders of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"The world fell in love with Roald Dahl's bewitching tale when the book was released, then filmgoers adored the 1971 film with Gene Wilder," Mr Frost said.

"This new production is based on the original Broadway version and closely mirrors the beloved original film, enchanting audiences with the story again as it comes to life on stage. While overseas travel is currently off the cards, we are delighted audiences can take in a little of Broadway in Brisbane and be filled with nostalgia when they experience this wonderful story.

"Parents love sharing the childhood memories of their favourite Willy Wonka film with the whole family, and grandparents will love taking their grandkids.

"Audiences and critics fell under the spell of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Sydney and Melbourne. Now in partnership with our friends at QPAC, we can't wait to spread its magic in Brisbane," said Mr Frost.

The full cast for the Brisbane season of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is yet to be announced, but it is anticipated that many of the original cast will return. The search will also be on for talented Queensland performers to join the cast with auditions being held in June 2021.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the perfect recipe for a delectable treat, featuring songs from the original film including Pure Imagination, The Candy Man, I've Got a Golden Ticket alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Don't miss the chance to step inside a world of pure imagination and experience the wonders of Wonka like never before. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas' incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more in this everlasting showstopper.

Brisbane is set for the sweetest spring ever with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory playing in QPAC's Lyric Theatre from 2 to 19 September 2021. Tickets on sale Friday 21 May from 9.00am at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.