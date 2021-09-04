BWW Review: Clerks and Recreation by the UQ Law Society

The University of Queensland Law Society's Clerks and Recreation by the UQ Law Society was a night of frivolity and fun. Convened by Joe Dwyer, the production features twenty-five comedy sketches mostly about the tensions in the political landscape as well as the absurdity of Australian culture.

Every year when I attend UQ's Law Revue, I'm absolutely blown away but the volume of talent both onstage and backstage by the production team and the cast that's involved in putting on this show. And this year, it was no different. If possible, I was blown away even more...

We were welcomed to the land of Scott in which we met Brisbane North Side girls, a real life star crossed Romeo and Juliet who perished at Anna Palaszcuk's hands in the Roma Street Parklands and we even met a flamboyant, culturally ignorant Peter Alexander, who wore a dressing gown that I imagine Dumbledore wears to bed, who was very persistent that prison wear pyjamas was the new frontier. We met parents who named their children after their childhood fantasies, an Italian who had an unfortunate overlap between their cultural lexicons and their love interests and then were farewelled to politicians masturbating in parliament.

Some of my favourite skits included Beer & A Chat which featured four bros struggling to discuss their emotional turmoil without tossing a footy and doing push-ups in a parody of men's mental health advertisements, as well as The Clem 7 Comedy skit was a hilarious take on a traffic radio announcer sharing too much on the microphone in between a Dua Lipa bop.Super Potent Age Restricted Double Vaccine Doses, a parody to supercalifragilisticexpialidociouswas a whimsical, irreverent satire to the governments botched vaccine roll out and such a fun way to send us off into intermission.

The band were stellar and filled the void between the scene transitions with tracks such as the mii theme song, Watermelon Man and the iconic Park and Rec's theme song. I've never heard the saxophone and the clarinet make so many sexual innuendos. It was quite the experience.

Despite a few mic issues and few awkward blackouts, the production team created such a fun, uplifting show for our current climate. I can't wait to see what they do next...