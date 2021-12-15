BWW Review: CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY by The Little Red Company

The Little Red Company's production of Christmas Actually is a joyous, toe-tapping evening of theatre that provides us with the wholesome, festive content that we need.

Created by Adam Brunes and Naomi Price, Christmas Actually is a homage to Richard Curtis's cult Christmas classic and arguably the best Christmas movie of all time, Love Actually, featuring numbers from the iconic soundtrack that all we know and love, sprinkled with stand out character moments from the movie. One of these moments including none other than Hugh Grant's dance to Jump (For My Love) brought to life in such glorious fashion by Luke Kennedy who nailed Grant's mannerisms to a 't' as he roamed throughout the Roundhouse theatre.

Set in a cabaret style by songstress Naomi Price, the cast line up included Luke Kennedy, Tom Oliver and Irena Lysiuk, supporting by fabulous band members Mik Easterman (drums), Scott French (guitar), OJ Newcomb (bass) and Michael Manikus (keyboard). It was such a joy to watch Easterman play the drums as his passion burst through in each and every slap of the sticks creating a contagious rhythm that drove the night along.

Price commanded the stage with not only her vocals but her witty comedic commentary between numbers which often featured her giving each performer sassy remarks and making digs at the royal family. A crowd favourite was when Price targeted an audience member who had never seen Love Actually and managed to explain the plot of the movie in under two minutes.

For me, the star of the show was Tom Oliver. From his saulty, smokey-eyed and entirely intoxicating jazz rendition of White Christmas to prancing around the auditorium as Lobster One, the most important character in the nativity scene during the cast's rendition of All I Want For Christmas Is You

The Little Red Company's Christmas Actually not only is the perfect show for diehard Love Actually fans, but it feels your soul up with warmth and Christmas cheer. It reminds you about the joy of being in a community and the joy of going to the theatre.

Rating: 4 and 1/2 Stars

Photography by John McRae