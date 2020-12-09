All-Star Original Australian Lead Cast Confirmed For SHREK THE MUSICAL At QPAC

Queensland Performing Arts Centre announce today the lead and ensemble cast for the Queensland premiere season of Shrek The Musical in QPAC's Lyric Theatre from 9 January to 7 February 2021.

The Centre is delighted to confirm that 20 out of the 24 acclaimed original Australian production cast will continue their Shrek journey in Brisbane, including the all-star lead cast, after wowing audiences in the Sydney and Melbourne seasons earlier this year.

Ben Mingay as Shrek, Lucy Durack as Princess Fiona, and Todd McKenney as Lord Farquaad will lead an impressive cast in this lavish multi-million dollar production, with special guest appearance by Marcia Hines as The Dragon, and Nat Jobe as Donkey.

Taking on a multitude of roles within the fairy-tale realm are; Courtney Bell (Red Riding Hood), Ross Chisari (Little Pig), Annie Chiswell (Ugly Duckling), Andy Conaghan (Wolf), Chelsea Dawson (Wicked Witch), Denise Devlin (Mama Bear), Mackenzie Dunn (Swing), Blake Erickson (Papa Bear), Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Gingy), Bree Langridge (Swing), Rubin Matters (Peter Pan), Sarah Murr (Fairy Godmother), Joshua Robson (Little Pig), Tom Sharah (Little Pig), Leigh Sleightholme (Swing), Tom Struik (Pied Piper), Rhys Velasquez (Swing), Caleb Vines (Pinocchio) and Sascha Wykes (Baby Bear).

Shrek The Musical was due to play at QPAC in May this year before COVID closures. After 100 percent audience capacity was announced, QPAC in partnership with esteemed production company, The Gordon Frost Organisation pulled out all stops to enable the presentation of the much-anticipated Shrek The Musical, as its first large scale musical in 2021.

The production marks an important milestone in the recovery of the hard-hit arts sector, as it will be the first major musical in the country to play, without an exemption required, to 100 percent capacity audiences.

Based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks film, Shrek The Musical brings the hilarious and heart-warming story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on stage.

Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairy-tale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Shrek The Musical, part romance, part twisted fairy-tale and all irreverent fun for everyone. Tickets are on sale now for Shrek The Musical in QPAC's Lyric Theatre via qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.