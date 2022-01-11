AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Cancels Performances In Brisbane Until Sunday 16 January

The Australian Ballet and GWB Entertainment today announced a pause in the premiere season of An American in Paris, at QPAC's Lyric Theatre, due to COVID-related illness.

Despite adhering to rigorous protocols in order to minimise risk, several members of the Company have tested positive to COVID, making it impossible to stage the production this week.

Performances between Tuesday 11 January and Sunday 16 January inclusive have been cancelled, and affected ticket holders will be contacted with details for exchanging tickets into future performances. All performances will continue to adhere to strict COVID-safe requirements including requirements for audiences to be double vaccinated and to wear masks within the theatre. To date there have been no reports of infections arising amongst audiences attending theatres in Australia.

Co-producer, GWB Entertainment's Torben Brookman said: "Despite going to enormous efforts to protect our entire Company, like so many productions and events around the country, we have been unable to prevent Covid impacting on An American in Paris's Brisbane season.

"Thankfully, most affected members are asymptomatic or exhibiting very mild symptoms, but there is a huge strain right now across everyone involved in the industry physically, emotionally and financially.

"For an industry that was only just starting to recover from the first 18 months of COVID challenges and restrictions, the latest round of challenges has been devastating."

The four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical thrilled audiences in its first two previews over the weekend, with The Australian Ballet performers Dimity Azoury and Cameron Holmes taking to the stage as Jerry and Lise on Saturday night and Broadway and West End stars Robbie Fairchild and Leanne Cope performing in the roles on Sunday night.

An American in Paris is scheduled to resume performances on Tuesday 18 January and run at QPAC in Brisbane until Sunday 30 January, before touring nationally.

An American In Paris is produced in Australia by GWB Entertainment, The Australian Ballet, Stuart Oken, Van Kaplan and Roy Furman by special arrangement with Elephant Eye Theatrical & Pittsburgh CLO and Théâtre du Châtelet

The national tour of An American in Paris is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.