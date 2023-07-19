Video: The Cast of THE LION KING in Brazil Performs 'Circle of Life' and More

Performances are on now at Teatro Renault.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

The Lion King is now playing in Sao Paulo, Brazil! Get a first look at the cast performing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?', 'The Circle of Life', and 'He Lives in You' in the all new videos below.

The Brazilian adaptation of the Broadway musical brings the very special contribution of Gilberto Gil as a versionist of the lyrics for the songs and Bianca Tadini and Luciano Andrey in the translation and adaptation of the script.

Bringing the characters to life are 51 actors, 11 of them foreigners, who contribute to the perfect introduction of the 6 native African languages ​​(Swahili, Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Tswana, Congolese) in the dialogues and songs presented during the show. The multi-talented group has the consecrated Drayson Menezzes (Mufasa, Simba's father) and Nokwanda Khuzwayo (Nala) in excellent company of Zama Magudulela (Rafiki), Marcel Octavio (Scar), and the protagonist Thales Cesar (Simba) together with a great cast.

Performances are on now at Teatro Renault. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Directed by Julie Taymor, produced by Thomas Schumacher, President of Disney Theatrical Productions, THE LION KING , Broadway's greatest show, has reigned supreme since its opening 25 years ago. The visionary adaptation of the Walt Disney Studios animation redefined our expectations about theatrical productions and became a record audience (one hundred million people around the world, with more than 850 thousand in Brazil).

Produced by Time for Fun, Disney's award-winning musical, THE LION KING erupts with glorious color, stunning effects and enchanting music. The show tells the powerful story of Simba on his journey from a tiny cub eager to become king to meeting his majestic destiny in the Pride Lands.

The daring and innovative artistic conception is one of the highlights of the production, such as the creativity with which costumes, masks and manipulable objects come together to allow the cast to perform performances that represent each animal instead of imitating it. The performance of songs in 6 native African languages ​​(Swahili, Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Tswana, Congolese) also marks the extraordinary spirit that characterizes the show.

Onstage, director Julie Taymor, along with designer Michael Curry, created hundreds of masks and puppets for THE LION KING. The text was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed Disney Studios' 1994 animated film The Lion King, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the screenplay for the same film. Other members of the creative team include: Anthony Lyn (Associate Director), Marey Griffith (Associate Choreographer) and Clement Ishmael (Music Supervisor).The show features songs by Elton John and Tim Rice made for the movie The Lion King (1994 animation), and three songs created for the musical. Adaptation of the film's soundtrack for the musical is by Lebo M, who is also responsible for directing the chorus. Hans Zimmer, Julie Taymor, Mark Mancina and Jay Rifkin also collaborated to produce complementary music, lyrics and soundtrack. The sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the different sounds of Africa, ranging from the Oscar-winning song “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” to the ballad “Shadowland”.








