Theatro São Pedro's Academy Of Opera And Youth Orchestra presents The Barberillo Of Lavapies next month.

In October, it is the turn of the Academia and the Orquestra Jovem do Theatro São Pedro to present El Barberillo de Lavapiés, a zarzuela by the Spanish composer Francisco Asenjo Barbieri (1823 - 1894), with a libretto by Luis Mariano de Larra.

Performances take place on October 6, 7, 8 and 9, Thursday to Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 5 pm. Tickets are only available at the digital box office.

The musical direction is by Priscila Bomfim and the scenic direction by Mauro Wrona.