Zach Nugent's Dead Set Comes to City Winery Boston For a 81st Birthday Celebration for the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set comes to City Winery Boston for a Special 81st Birthday Celebration for the Grateful Dead’s legendary leader Jerry Garcia’s on Tuesday, August 1st at 6:00 PM.

Deadheads will be transported to the heart and soul of the Grateful Dead's music as Zach Nugent's Dead Set kicks off a monumental run of shows for the “Days Between Tour,” at City Winery. Celebrating the sacred days between Jerry Garcia's birth and death dates, this critically acclaimed tribute band ignites the stage with their unparalleled talent and infectious energy. Dead Set is an extraordinary ensemble that brings the Grateful Dead's timeless music to life with remarkable precision and passion.

Led by Zach Nugent, Dead Set's uncanny ability to channel the spirit of Jerry Garcia has been described as nothing short of astounding. Nugent's guitar work captures Garcia's essence, enchanting audiences with solos and improvisations reminiscent of Jerry himself.. The band's tight-knit chemistry and unwavering dedication ensure that every note resonates with the same magic that made the Grateful Dead one of the most iconic bands in rock history..

Audiences experience a musical journey as Dead Set transports them through the ethereal realms of the Dead's extensive catalog. From the cosmic explorations of "Dark Star" to the uplifting anthems of "Sugar Magnolia," every song is delivered with unwavering authenticity and a contagious enthusiasm that leaves audiences dancing and singing along all night long.

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set plays City Winery Boston Tuesday August 1st at 6:00pm (doors open at 5:00pm). To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston visit Click Here.