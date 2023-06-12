Yorick Ensemble to Present THE TRAIL TO OREGON This Summer

The Trail to Oregon will be performed at the Abbott Memorial Theatre, home to Hovey Players, in Waltham, MA from June 29 - July 8, 2023.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Local theatre company, Yorick Ensemble will present its most ambitious production yet with The Trail to Oregon - an interactive parody musical based on the beloved 1971 video game. This musical was originally produced by StarKid Productions and features music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden, and Jeff Blim.

The Trail to Oregon will be performed at the Abbott Memorial Theatre (9 Spring St), home to Hovey Players, in Waltham, MA from June 29 - July 8, 2023 and is directed by Yorick Ensemble Founder Josh Telepman and Michael Jay. Tickets are available at yorickensemble.com/tickets.

"Starkid has been a huge influence on Yorick Ensemble from the beginning, and to perform one of their original pieces with this company has been a dream come true," says director Josh Telepman.

Set in the 1840s, The Trail to Oregon follows an All-American, dysfunctional family as they set off from Independence, Missouri to head out west in search of a new life in Oregon. Along the way, the clueless pioneers will encounter bandits, ford rivers, and hopefully avoid dysentery as they make their journey down the Trail. It's the greatest family vacation!

Inspired by the popular, retro computer game, "The Oregon Trail," this raucous, raunchy, musical spoof features 6 local Boston performers, 13 songs, multiple possible endings, and a hefty amount of audience participation. With the live audience not only naming all the people in the wagon party, but also choosing which family members they'd like to see die, no two performances of The Trail to Oregon will ever be the same!

CREATIVE TEAM: Michael Jay & Josh Telepman (Directors), Elias Condakes (Music Director), Sydney T. Grant (Choreographer & Fight/Intimacy Director), Paige DeGirolamo (Stage Manager), and Ben Cantor-Adams (ASM & Dramaturg).

CAST: Josh Telepman (Father), Katie Iafolla (Mother), Aiden O'Neal (Daughter), Demi DiCarlo (Son), Tom Marsh (Grandpa/Cletus Jones), and Bradley Boutcher (McDoon/Everyone Else).

ABOUT YORICK ENSEMBLE

New to the Greater Boston Theatre Community, the Yorick Ensemble is a young company founded by Josh Telepman in 2019. Yorick is a place for local theatre artists to work on thoughtful pieces that may be too weird for other non-professional theatres, and for young artists to develop their talents from writing to acting, directing, and beyond. Yorick promotes, produces, and provides platforms for early- career artists while reimagining established works, nurturing new artists and the next generation of audience members.

ABOUT STARKID PRODUCTIONS

StarKid Productions is an entertainment Production Company that produces original and parody musical comedies, albums, and merchandise. It was founded in 2009, after its first show (a Harry Potter parody called "A Very Potter Musical") went viral on YouTube and garnered the creative team international attention, thousands of fans, and millions of views. Since then, the group (headed up by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Brian Holden) has produced over 15 theatrical productions, 3 nation-wide concert tours, 2 sketch comedy shows with the Second City, and many more online videos and live events.

For more information visit: Click Here




Recommended For You