Yorick Ensemble to Present Rajiv Joseph's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND This Month

After an acclaimed second run of their production of The Trail to Oregon, local theatre company, Yorick Ensemble takes the stage again in their upcoming production of Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries.

This is not your typical love story: Doug (Josh Telepman) and Kayleen (Kimberly Blaise) meet at the nurse's office in their elementary school; she's got a painful stomachache, and he's all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school. Over the next thirty years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies.

With great compassion and humor, playwright Rajiv Joseph (Broadway's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show.

"This play has haunted me for years - it's the type of intimate, thought-provoking storytelling that I'm always searching for, and am so excited to share with our local theatre community," says Yorick Ensemble Founder Josh Telepman.

Gruesome Playground Injuries will be performed at the Abbott Memorial Theatre (9 Spring St), home to Hovey Players, in Waltham, MA from March 21 - 30, 2024 and is directed by local actor/director and Yorick Ensemble member, Michael Jay. Tickets are available at yorickensemble.com/tickets.

Content Warning: This play contains discussions of death, sexual abuse, and violence, including self-harm, strong language including abelist slurs, as well as onstage depictions of blood, vomit, and smoking.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Directed by Michael Jay

Stage Management by Paige DeGirolamo

Violence/Intimacy Direction by Sydney T. Grant

CAST:

Doug - Josh Telepman

Kayleen - Kimberly Blaise