Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod Presents Iliza Shlesinger Live on Stage

The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod continues to #savesummer by bringing comedian Iliza Shlesinger to the Cape on Friday, July 31st. Iliza will be the first act in the new Drive-On Concert Series, giving fans a new way to experience their favorite entertainers. The star of five Netflix specials, Iliza will perform live to a crowd gathered in more than 450 cars, all safely able to socially distance themselves from one another. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people in it. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17th at 1:00 PM and will be available on yarmouthdrivein.com.

Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. She recently launched the The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show which premiered on Netflix in April. The show comes after five very popular Netflix stand up specials. The latest, Unveiled, debuted in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Iliza's last Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials. She recently wrapped production on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show for Netflix which premiered in April.

In addition to her stand up, Iliza recently co-starred in Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg. Directed by Peter Berg, the movie was released in March on Netflix. Iliza also co-starred in Instant Family, with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. She recently wrapped production on the drama Pieces of a Woman, which she co-stars along with Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby.

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). There they can park, get out, set up chairs and enjoy the show. Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Iliza Shlesinger at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are available online at yarmouthdrivein.com or at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people in it. Tickets range from $90 to $150 depending on which section guests want to park in. VIP packages are available and include one premium ticket, one post show meet and greet with Iliza, including one socially distant photo with Iliza. Gates open at 7:30PM; the show starts promptly at 9:00PM. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod will also welcome rock band Ripe to perform on Saturday, August 1. Additional comedy and live music shows are expected to be announced soon. All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

