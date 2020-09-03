Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod Adds Two Additional Disco Biscuits Shows

These will be the bands only live performances this year and tickets are expected to go fast.

The Disco Biscuits are heading to the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod for four nights of live music. The band sold out the first two nights (October 16 + 17) in less than an hour Wednesday, so two additional shows have been added for October 18 and 19 and are on sale now at yarmouthdrivein.com. These will be the bands only live performances this year and tickets are expected to go fast.



The Disco Biscuits are an entirely different band today than they were when they first broke out of Philadelphia in the mid-90s. That's not to say that they've abandoned their foundation, switched gears or set sail for distant shores. The Disco Biscuits are still very much the pioneers of "trancefusion," bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands. They still remain rock pioneers whose soul belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to live improvisational journeys. They still employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100 percent human although, perhaps, not entirely of this earth.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Disco Biscuits, October 18 + 19, 7:00 PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are on sale now at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people for both nights and range from $165 to $300 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $40 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

