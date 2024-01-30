Winter Vacation Programs For the Whole Family Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Winter Vacation Programs For the Whole Family Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts iwill infuse Winter vacation week with an array of dynamic family programs. The organization’s magnificent lineup features Amazing Richard, Animal Ambassadors, Mad Science, Fam Jam, and Cotuit Young Creatives Art Camp, promising an exhilarating experience for all. From jamming out at an all-ages dance party, to getting up close and personal to animals from all over the globe, this is a great opportunity to cherish quality family moments at Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Renowned for its exceptional programming and educational opportunities, Cotuit Center for the Arts is a dynamic arts and cultural hub serving more than 50,000 visitors each year. For more information and to purchase tickets for the performances below, more can be found at Click Here.

Amazing Richard

Magic, Mystery, and fun for ages 3-103

Tuesday, February 20 at 2:00pm on the Main Stage

Tickets Online: Click Here

Animal Ambassadors

School vacation fun with a unique variety of animals

Wednesday, February 21 at 2:00pm

Tickets: Click Here

Mad Science: Fire and Ice

This spectacular show thrills audiences with impressive science experiments

Friday, February 23 at 2:00pm

Details: Click Here

Fam Jam

An all-ages family dance party presented by ViolaDaddy Productions

Saturday, February 24 (two sessions)

Session 1: 10:30am-12pm

Session 2: 1pm-2:30pm

More information online: Click Here

Youth Education Classes

Cotuit Young Creatives: February Vacation Art Camp (Ages 7-13)

February 19-21, 9:30-12pm

Cotuit Center for the Arts Gallery

Join us for this new offering of young creatives during February Vacation 2024! Students can choose which activities or purchase the whole week offered by our amazing instructors at CCftA.

Registration and more information: https://ci.ovationtix.com/31005/production/1182167




Recommended For You