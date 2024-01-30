Winter Vacation Programs For the Whole Family Come to Cotuit Center for the Arts

Learn more about the lineup here!
Cotuit Center for the Arts iwill infuse Winter vacation week with an array of dynamic family programs. The organization’s magnificent lineup features Amazing Richard, Animal Ambassadors, Mad Science, Fam Jam, and Cotuit Young Creatives Art Camp, promising an exhilarating experience for all. From jamming out at an all-ages dance party, to getting up close and personal to animals from all over the globe, this is a great opportunity to cherish quality family moments at Cotuit Center for the Arts.
Renowned for its exceptional programming and educational opportunities, Cotuit Center for the Arts is a dynamic arts and cultural hub serving more than 50,000 visitors each year. For more information and to purchase tickets for the performances below, more can be found at Click Here.
Magic, Mystery, and fun for ages 3-103
Tuesday, February 20 at 2:00pm on the Main Stage
Tickets Online: Click Here
School vacation fun with a unique variety of animals
Wednesday, February 21 at 2:00pm
Tickets: Click Here
This spectacular show thrills audiences with impressive science experiments
Friday, February 23 at 2:00pm
Details: Click Here
An all-ages family dance party presented by ViolaDaddy Productions
Saturday, February 24 (two sessions)
Session 1: 10:30am-12pm
Session 2: 1pm-2:30pm
More information online: Click Here
Cotuit Young Creatives: February Vacation Art Camp (Ages 7-13)
February 19-21, 9:30-12pm
Cotuit Center for the Arts Gallery
Join us for this new offering of young creatives during February Vacation 2024! Students can choose which activities or purchase the whole week offered by our amazing instructors at CCftA.
Registration and more information: https://ci.ovationtix.com/31005/production/1182167
