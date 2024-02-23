Will Noonan Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's in March

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, March 15, 2024. The show will feature Will Noonan plus special guest Dan Boulger and host Dan Donahue for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Will Noonan was named “Boston’s Best Comedian 2018” by The Improper Bostonian magazine and is sometimes known as “The Honda Guy” for his job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England. He has appeared on Laughs on FOX and HULU, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS-TV and his comedy albums are played often on Sirius XM. He is a regular on The Anthony Cumia Show with Artie Lange and Anthony Cumia. He has appeared on The Oddball Comedy Festival with Louis CK, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, and told a story on NPR’s This American Life. He’s appeared on MTV as a comedian and was named Comedy Ambassador and a Moment Maker by Skype. He is also sometimes a fill in radio host for WAAF in Boston. Will is the creator and host of the popular iTunes charting podcast High Pathetically with Will Noonan which is always available for free on iTunes, Stitcher, & willnoonan.com. Also his past joke memes and standup shots continue to attract millions of views on sites such as Reddit, Imgur, 9Gag and The Chive. In Europe he is known for his acting in the beloved Katie Fforde film series which airs in Germany, Spain and France on PBS. He’s also starred in commercials for Staples, Ocean Spray, and LastPass among hundreds of others.

Dan Boulger began his comedy career in late 2004 only one week into his freshman year of college. Quickly becoming a favorite in the New England area, Boulger started performing nationally after winning the Boston Comedy Festival in 2006 at the age of 20. He has since received recognition form both audiences and industry alike having performed on Comedy Central, The BBC, and the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival. Due to his age he is an ideal college performer and has appeared on several high profile college tours such as the Comedy Central Live and College Humor Live tours and has been able to be the supporting act for many famous comedians including Dennis Miller and Zach Galifianakis.

Dan Donahue is an electrician by day, fast-progressing Boston comedian by night. Much of his humor comes from his experiences on the job. He has performed on Scamps Comedy-produced shows around New England as an opener and host, working with comedians including Juston McKinney, Mike McDonald, Christine Hurley, Paul Nardizzi and more.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include WORLD GONE CRAZY: New England’s Premiere Comedy Band on March 1st, Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America’s Master Mentalist on March 8th, Music with Cold Train on March 23rd, Music with The Deloreans on March 30th, and Easter Brunch on March 31st. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Will Noonan & Guests on Friday, March 15, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.