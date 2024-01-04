White Snakes Project Hosts Two Free Community Events in February

Boston’s leading activist performing arts company White Snake Projects (WSP) demonstrates its year-round commitment to supporting underrepresented voices in two FREE community engagement events in Winter 2024. Show Out Boston! (Feb 2) community jam showcases art by dozens of Massachusetts youth, and Sing Out Strong: Emancipated Voices (Mar 13) premieres original songs by composers and writers in response to the 2024 Election. Deepening its network of relationships with long-term social justice partners, WSP continues to make authentic connections with today’s leaders and creators in the local Massachusetts ecosystem.

“These two community-first events represent what is central to WSP’s vision of social activism and inclusion,” says WSP Founding Artistic Director, Cerise Lim Jacobs. “There is no more effective tool for cross-cultural understanding than cultural immersion through music, drama, visual art, and/or dance. Art can be transformative, especially socially relevant art which transmutes the potent, painful issues that plague us today through its clarifying lens.”

WSP’s second annual Show Out Boston! returns to Roxbury’s Hibernian Hall in a special, one-day showcase of Boston’s youth arts scene. This affair is a community jam unlike any other featuring visual art, music, dance, and more by the youngest members of Boston's community.

WSP produces, curates and provides a stage for nearly a dozen youth arts organizations from across the city to unite, collaborate, and share art created and performed by young people from around the city. This year’s participants include 826 Boston (Roxbury), Transformative Culture Project (Boston), Hyde Square Task Force (Jamaica Plain), Boston Children’s Chorus (Boston), ZUMIX (East Boston), Boston Music Project (Boston), and more to be confirmed soon.

Marking the seventh installment in its multi-year Sing Out Strong series, WSP invites audiences to enjoy their neighbors’ voices and original songs. Sing Out Strong: Emancipated Voices premieres original vocal works with texts written by local writers who are paired with composers, to make songs about the meaning of voting in light of Election 2024.

“There is seldom a stronger civic tradition in America than filling out a ballot,” says Jacobs. “With 2024 being an election year, we are providing a timely platform for everyone to express what voting means to them.” 10 composers were selected from a Call of Entries by a panel consisting of renowned composers Carlos Carillo and Kitty Brazelton, as well as WSP Music Director. The 20 composers and writers represent various socio-economic, age, gender, racial backgrounds, and communities of Massachusetts. The original works will be performed by the Boston Music Project’s Newbold Orchestra and local singers in three dynamic showcases: the first being March 13th @ the Josiah Quincy Elementary School in Boston; and the remaining two in Spring 2024 (dates and locations to be announced soon). Past iterations of Sing Out Strong! have included: Immigrant Voices, DeColonized Voices, Essential Voices, Incarcerated Voices, Remembered Voices, and Questing Voices.

Show Out Boston!

Friday, February 2, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. @ Hibernian Hall, Nubian Square, 184 Dudley Street, Roxbury, Massachusetts

Sing Out Strong: Emancipated Voices

Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. @ Josiah Quincy Elementary School, Boston, Massachusetts

All tickets are FREE and reservations are strongly encouraged.