West End Lyric to Present THE WOMEN OF TIN-PAN ALLEY Cabaret Night

In the spirit of empowering women as Women's History Month approaches, West End Lyric invites everyone to their fundraising event: "Click Here", a cabaret night celebrating women artists from the Tin-Pan Alley publishing era! The performers include the West End Lyric Board (which is comprised of five exceptional and unique sopranos: Jessica Arielle Bloch, Larisa Bainton, Akela Franklin, Julia Pottinger, and Hannah Shanefield), some of their voice students, and outstanding instrumentalists. The audience will be treated to the music of Kay Swift, Dorothy Fields, Ann Ronell, Dana Suesse, Maria Grever, Irene Kitchings & Bernice Petkere.

In addition, local painter, Jimmy Iwonawa, has graciously donated an original painting for silent auction that depicts West End Lyric's upcoming spring opera, L'amico Fritz. The bidding will start at $300 to have this beautiful piece in your home or location of choice.

For further information, please visit westendlyric.com or contact westendlyric@gmail.com. Tickets are available on our website and through Eventbrite here: Click Here

Program ad sales will be available on our website soon!

Women of Tin-Pan Alley_Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 at The Boston Synagogue