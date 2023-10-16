West End Lyric Unveils Their Inaugural Season Of Music And Opera

Find out the exciting lineup and performance dates for West End Lyric's debut season.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

West End Lyric Unveils Their Inaugural Season Of Music And Opera

West End Lyric, a new presence in the Boston music scene, has revealed an exciting season of performances that promise to captivate audiences with a rich blend of canon and contemporary works.

Kicking off the season on November 17th at 7pm at Somerville Music Spaces and November 19th at 3pm at The Boston Synagogue, West End Lyric presents "The Card Game/The Coffee Cantata" - a creative, fully staged double bill of two rarely performed Baroque gems by Antonio Caldara and J.S. Bach, performed in partnership with Horizon Ensemble's chamber orchestra! This charming show promises a fun affair of storytelling and the simple joys of the little things in life.

On December 17th at 4pm, also at The Boston Synagogue, the spotlight shifts to "The Women of Tin-Pan-Alley", a cabaret night celebrating women-identifying artists! The performers include the West End Lyric Board, which is comprised of five exceptional and unique sopranos: Jessica Arielle Bloch, Larisa Bainton, Akela Franklin, Julia Pottinger, and Hannah Shanefield. The audience will be engulfed in the magic and nostalgia of Tin Pan Alley, via the music of Dorothy Fields, Bernice Petkere, Ann Ronell, Dana Seusse, and Kay Swift.

Moving into the new year, on April 5th at Somerville Music Spaces and April 7th at The Boston Synagogue, West End Lyric presents "L'amico Fritz" by Pietro Mascagni. This romantic production will be a showcase of exceptional vocal prowess and theatrical artistry, as the cast share this underperformed tale of young love and Jewish joy.

As the season wraps up, on May 5th at 3pm at the Boston Synagogue, West End Lyric pays homage to Yom Hashoah with a powerful concert of modern American music. The concert begins with "For a Look or Touch" from Out of Darkness by Jake Heggie, performed by baritone Joel Clemens, and closes with the world premiere of "We Will Outlive Them... Letters to Rivka from Galicia", composed by Quinn Gutman and performed by Jessica Arielle Bloch. This poignant performance is a tribute to resilience and remembrance, honoring the lives and stories of those impacted by the Holocaust and Jewish pogroms.

West End Lyric invites music enthusiasts, opera aficionados, and the community at large to join them for an unforgettable season of artistic excellence.

For further information, please visit Click Here or contact westendlyric@gmail.com. Tickets, program ad sales, and the ability to make donations for our season will be available on our website soon!




