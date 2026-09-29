WHICH SIDE?: A PROTEST MUSIC TEACH-OUT to Return at The Burren
The 90-minute program will feature Angelica Munoz, Didi Stewart, Ann Koplow, Mike Verge, Juliana Hatfield, and THE PAID PROTESTERS.
Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out will return for another night of music, dialogue, and solidarity on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at The Burren Backroom. The monthly series continues to be a vital platform where artists and audiences come together to reflect on social justice through the transformative power of music.
Now in its second year, Which Side? Draws inspiration from James Sullivan's book, Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs, The series has become a cherished event, highlighting the significance of historical protest music as a catalyst for live performances and discussions about the enduring impact of songs in the fight for justice and social change.
Produced by Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and Sullivan, the 90-minute program features live performances, insightful commentary, and opportunities for audience participation, making it an evening that blends concert, teach-in, and community gathering.
“Music has always been a powerful tool for change,” added James Sullivan, co-producer of the series. “We’re excited to continue this journey of storytelling and solidarity.”
This month’s lineup features an exceptional group of artists – Angelica Munoz, Didi Stewart, Ann Koplow (The Singing Therapist), Mike Verge, Sweet Petunia, and Juliana Hatfield – each performing with the Which Side house band, The Paid Protesters. Each performer will share their unique musical perspective, connecting past struggles for justice with today’s movements for change.
“This event is a celebration of diverse voices and shared stories,” said series co-producer Joyce Linehan. “Through music, we create a space for understanding and connection, encouraging our community to engage with important social issues.”
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