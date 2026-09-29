WHICH SIDE?: A PROTEST MUSIC TEACH-OUT to Return at The Burren

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Which Side?: A Protest Music Teach-Out will return for another night of music, dialogue, and solidarity on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at The Burren Backroom. The monthly series continues to be a vital platform where artists and audiences come together to reflect on social justice through the transformative power of music.

Now in its second year, Which Side? Draws inspiration from James Sullivan's book, Which Side Are You On?: 20th Century American History in 100 Protest Songs, The series has become a cherished event, highlighting the significance of historical protest music as a catalyst for live performances and discussions about the enduring impact of songs in the fight for justice and social change.

Produced by Joyce Linehan, Jon Lupfer, and Sullivan, the 90-minute program features live performances, insightful commentary, and opportunities for audience participation, making it an evening that blends concert, teach-in, and community gathering.

“Music has always been a powerful tool for change,” added James Sullivan, co-producer of the series. “We’re excited to continue this journey of storytelling and solidarity.”

This month’s lineup features an exceptional group of artists – Angelica Munoz, Didi Stewart, Ann Koplow (The Singing Therapist), Mike Verge, Sweet Petunia, and Juliana Hatfield – each performing with the Which Side house band, The Paid Protesters. Each performer will share their unique musical perspective, connecting past struggles for justice with today’s movements for change.

“This event is a celebration of diverse voices and shared stories,” said series co-producer Joyce Linehan. “Through music, we create a space for understanding and connection, encouraging our community to engage with important social issues.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 15 Hrs 19 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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