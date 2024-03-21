WHERE WE STAND Comes to Boston Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greater Boston Stage Company will present Where We Stand, an intimate musical fable that promises to enthrall audiences with its profound exploration of community, personal agency, and the consequences of individual choices. Written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays and directed by Tasia A. Jones, Where We Stand stars Cheryl D. Singleton. Performances will take place April 5 – 14 at the Stoneham Public Library.

In Where We Stand, audiences will be transported into a world where a lonely soul is offered a remarkable opportunity by a mysterious stranger. As questions swirl about the stranger's true nature – devil, genie, or embodiment of inner desires – a tantalizing bargain emerges, presenting the power to reshape one's community according to personal whims. The play poses thought-provoking questions about community responsibility, individual contributions, and the delicate balance between desire and consequence.

This 21st-century rendition of Our Town will be performed in the Marcy Room of the Stoneham Public Library, located at 431 Main St, Stoneham, MA 02180. The venue's intimate setting promises a unique theatrical experience, allowing audience members to immerse themselves fully in the narrative.

"We are excited to present Where We Stand in collaboration with the Stoneham Public Library," says Weylin Symes, Producing Artistic Director of Greater Boston Stage Company. "This production invites audiences to engage with the themes of community and personal agency in a setting that mirrors the spirit of the play. It's a truly immersive experience that challenges us to reconsider our role in shaping the world around us."

As a proud sponsor of this production, “The Foundation Trust is honored be a part of bringing Where We Stand to our community. This work encourages its audience to pause and evaluate its notions of justice and empathy, an exercise often suppressed by today’s fast-paced, divisive world. Where We Stand reminds us of the nuances of humanity and the importance of self-reflection,” remarks Joseph Spinazzola, Trustee and Executive Director of the Foundation Trust.

Tickets for Where We Stand are available for general admission, with no reserved seating. To maintain an intimate atmosphere reminiscent of a community gathering, ticket sales for each performance will be limited to approximately 120 attendees. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, and the venue is equipped with elevator access and wheelchair-accessible restrooms.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the heart of community, responsibility, and the power of individual choice.

The production team includes Tasia A. Jones (Director), Becky Bass (Music Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Paige D’ambrosio* (Production Stage Manager), Aspen Davis (Production Assistant), Baron Pugh (Scenic Designer), Madeline Riddick-Seals (Scenic Assistant), Deb Sullivan^ (Lighting Designer), Kiara Escalera (Costume Designer), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

^Member of IATSE/USA

Single Tickets: $64 Adults; $59 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/shows-tickets/mainstage/wherewestand/