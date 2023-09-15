WE HAD A GIRL BEFORE YOU Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company in October

This Halloween, FEAR takes center stage. Greater Boston Stage Company creeps into Season 24 with the haunting U.S. Premiere of We Had A Girl Before You. Written by Trevor Schmidt. Directed by Weylin Symes. Starring Annie Barbour*. Performances run October 20 – November 5, 2023.

Greater Boston Stage Company is thrilled to announce the U.S. Premiere of "We Had a Girl Before You," a devilishly good solo gothic thrill ride, written by acclaimed playwright Trevor Schmidt. This spine-chilling cocktail is concocted from the sinister ingredients of "Rebecca," "Jane Eyre," "The Turn of the Screw," and a host of other gothic gems. Audiences are in for an unforgettable experience as Annie Barbour* takes center stage in this captivating production, under the masterful direction of Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes.

Our daring heroine embarks on a work adventure to a desolate cliff-top manor, only to find the place deserted, her new master quarantined away. Under the cloak of night, their secret rendezvous through a keyhole unearths the grizzly fates of past occupants. Is this a wicked reality or a twisted dream? The suspense builds as her destiny dangles in the balance, promising a hauntingly good time.

Featuring the design team behind Greater Boston Stage Company’s critically acclaimed and Elliot Norton nominated production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Annie Barbour's compelling performance, Trevor Schmidt's gripping narrative, and Weylin Symes' masterful direction promise to deliver a theatrical masterpiece that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

The production team includes Weylin Symes (Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Emily Fitzgerald*(Production Stage Manager), Anna Fialho (Production Assistant), Katy Monthei (Scenic Designer), Misfit Toys Theatrical, LLC. (Scenic Build), Kate Bell (Scenic Charge), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), David Remedios (Sound Designer), Sarajane Mullins (Properties Designer), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit Click Here