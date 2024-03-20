WAM Theatre's 15th Anniversary Season Continues With FAR, FAR BETTER THINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 15th Anniversary Season of WAM Theatre will continue with a Fresh Takes Play Reading of Far, Far Better Things written by Geetha Reddy (Mahābhārata, Hela with Lauren Gunderson) and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo (Pride and Prejudice at Hartford Stage; La Broa' [Broad Street] at Trinity Repertory Company) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 2pm at The Foundry (West Stockbridge, MA). Far, Far Better Things will also be viewable online on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14.

WAM will present the first reading of the latest version of Far, Far Better Things by acclaimed playwright Geetha Reddy. Inspired by Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities”, this new play tells the tale of two women – Pilar, a Latina domestic worker, and Zoe, a young South Asian doctor – separated by class, race, and the unspoken rules of modern womanhood. The two women struggle to balance their responsibilities to their children, to themselves, and to each other. In the end, they must decide if they are on the same or opposing sides of the struggle.

“When I set out to reimagine A Tale of Two Cities my idea was to center the two female characters in the book; portray them as allies instead of enemies,” said Reddy. “As I was writing the play the events of the book and the real world seemed to align. And as I watched, and partook, in the waves of activism sweeping the world I found myself compelled to set the play in the present day. But at its heart I still contend with the same questions Dickens does: How do you know when it is time to act? What action is meaningful? And for whom should you make sacrifices?”

“We’ve been watching Geetha’s development of this beautiful play for a couple of years and are honored to debut the new version at WAM’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series,” said Talya Kingston, WAM’s Associate Artistic Director, who curates the series. “It cleverly interweaves immigrant stories showing how differences in class, race and gender affect life decisions in contemporary America, and how trauma reverberates through generations."

The play features exciting local professional actors including: Abuzar Farrukh as Josh (last seen in Guards at the Taj at Chester Theatre Company) and Isabel Sanchez as Dani (last seen as a debater in What The Constitution Means to Me at Capital Repertory Theater). The rest of the company will be announced shortly.

WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. Featuring local professional actors and directors, the Fresh Takes play readings continue WAM’s commitment to connecting Berkshire audiences to female playwrights who are contributing to national and international theatre conversations. Each reading will be followed by a brief discussion with the artists.



