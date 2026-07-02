WAM Theatre to Host DREAMERS & MAGIC MAKERS Summer Soirée in the Berkshires

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On Sunday, July 26, WAM Theatre and Berkshire Muse are inviting the community to the Dreamers & Magic Makers Summer Soirée, an immersive midsummer garden-party brunch at Doctor Sax House in Lenox.

The experience begins at the estate's main house, where guests are welcomed with seasonal food, a tarot card pull, and informal gathering. As guests move toward the Carriage House, they encounter a live performance by Nicole Rose, a dancer painting on canvas, creating a visual work in real time.

A centerpiece of the afternoon is an exclusive showcase of Fountain of You, the new musical by Faye Chiao and Tasha Gordon-Solmon. Join the artists for an open rehearsal on Friday, July 24th, at 4pm at the '62 Center in Williamstown.

The event also honors Dr. Lisa Donovan and Vernice Miller with the Pearl Award for their enduring legacy in arts, advocacy, and education, and features a curated art auction with work from New England Based Nasty Women CT, presented by David McDaniel of Belvoir Terrace and BIRKSiRS.

100% of proceeds will directly support WAM Theatre's programming during a moment of expansion and deepened commitment to its mission. More than a fundraiser, Dreamers & Magic Makers is an invitation to experience theatre as a place where people gather—where ideas are exchanged, relationships are formed, and new possibilities are imagined together.

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