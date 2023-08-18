Video: Watch Highlights From Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at North Shore Music Theatre

It's five o'clock somewhere… Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre is presenting Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE for an exciting island getaway. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will play through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Watch highlights below!

Audiences can kick off their flip-flops and set their mind to island time when they join us in a tropical paradise where love and laughter are the keys to 'growing older but not up.' Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is an upbeat and energetic new musical comedy featuring new music by Jimmy Buffett, along with some of his most-loved classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE follows the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out, until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party we have all been waiting for!

Wes Williams and Dakota Mackey-McGee are set to star in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE as Tully and Rachel (respectively). Wes Williams has starred in many regional productions across the country including West Side Story (Tony), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), and Newsies (Jack Kelly). Dakota Mackey-McGee has been seen across the country leading productions of Oliver (Nancy) and Fiddler On the Roof (Hodel).

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will also feature Sean Steele (Brick), Shelly Lynn Walsh (Tammy), Altamiece Carolyn Cooper (Marley), and Joe Hart (J.D.). Rounding out the cast the production will feature Caleb Ajao (Jamal), Savannah Cranford, Maurice Dawkins (Ted), Alex DeLeo, Fabi Gallmeister, Kal Kalil (Chadd), Esther Lee, Melaina Rairamo, Luke Rands, Whitney Renee, Taryn Smithson, and Cait Zuckerman.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will be directed and choreographed by Charlie Sutton who is making his North Shore Music Theatre directorial debut. The creative team will also include Robert L. Rucinski (Music Director), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Design), Alex Berg and Don Hanna (Co-Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager) and Luke Molloy (Assistant Music Director/Rehearsal Pianist).

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

Tickets for ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are August 15 – August 27, 2023, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visitClick HereClick Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.