Video: First Look at Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre

Catch Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner in the iconic musical through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month Photo 1 The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company Photo 3 Review: TINY FATHER at Barrington Stage Company
Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Dougl Photo 4 Martha's Vineyard Inkwell Beach to Hold Independence Day Public Reading Of Frederick Douglass Speech

North Shore Music Theatre is alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC once more as the treasured musical, featuring a timeless score by Rodgers & Hammerstein, takes the stage for the eighth time in the theatre’s 68-year history. THE SOUND OF MUSIC will play through Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Get a first look below!

 The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. When a novice nun proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain. Featuring a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC is filled with some of the most memorable and well-loved songs of all time including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “So Long, Farewell,” and the title song “The Sound of Music.”

The roles of Maria Rainer and Captain Georg von Trapp will be played by Broadway’s Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner. Desi Oakley has been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Elphaba & Nessarose), Les Misérables (Fantine), and Annie (Grace & Lily) and on the West End in Chicago (Roxie Hart) and Waitress (Jenna). She has also been seen across the country leading the national tours of Wicked, Waitress, and Evita. Joseph Spieldenner originated the role of Grantaire in the national tour and Broadway run of the 25th Anniversary production of Les Misérables. He has also been seen in the national tour of South Pacific (Cable) and in regional productions of Company (Paul), Cabaret (Clifford), Carousel (Billy) and here at North Shore Music Theatre in Les Misérables and Little Shop of Horrors.

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC will also feature Janinah Burnett (Mother Abbess), John Scherer (Max Detweiler),and  Kerry Conte (Elsa Schraeder), along with Mary Callanan (Frau Schmidt), Tori Heinlein (Liesl von Trapp) Travis Anderson (Rolf Gruber), and Kevin B. McGlynn (Franz).

 There will be two casts of local young performers taking on the roles of the younger vonTrapp children:  Alex Kennedy and Wade Gleeson Turner(Friedrich von Trapp), Isabella Carroll and Emilia Tagliani (Louisa von Trapp), Jack Baumrind and Patrick Naughton (Kurt von Trapp), Lola Rhoads and Penelope Rhoads (Brigitta von Trapp), Helen Brady and Dalya Eracar (Marta von Trapp), and Ainsley Moulton and Regan Shanahan (Gretl von Trapp)

 The cast of 37 is completed by April Armstrong (Sister Berthe), Tommy Betz, Harrison Drake (Admiral von Schreiber), Russell Garrett (Herr Zeller), Billy Goldstein (Baron Elberfeld), Drake Leach, Esther Lee, Meagan Lewis-Michelson (Baroness Elberfeld), Derek Luscutoff, Marlene Montes (Sister Margaretta), Ellen Peterson, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Brad Reinking, Jalynn Stewart, Nicole Weitzman, and Lisa Yuen (Sister Sophia).

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC will be directed by Kevin P. Hill who has helmed NSMT’s productions of A Christmas Carol, Kinky Boots, Rodger + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Mamma Mia!, Sunset Boulevard, Jersey Boys, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, and Sister Act. The creative team will also include Briana Fallon (Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Design), Jose Santiago(Lighting Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (Hair & Wig Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager) and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director).

 THE SOUND OF MUSIC is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), andMatthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director).

 Tickets for THE SOUND OF MUSIC are priced starting from $68 - $93. Performances are July 11 – July 23, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit Click Here, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is sponsored by Abiomed. 




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
MACBETH at Parkman Bandstand Photo
MACBETH at Parkman Bandstand

Special Offer: MACBETH at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

2
Kripper Studio Will Enhance The Strand Theaters Production Capabilities Photo
Kripper Studio Will Enhance The Strand Theater's Production Capabilities

Kripper Studio has announced its partnership with the City of Boston to assess, identify and recommend solutions to enhance and expand the production capabilities for The Strand Theater.

3
PIPPIN Comes to Break a Leg Theater Works This Month Photo
PIPPIN Comes to Break a Leg Theater Works This Month

Break a Leg Theater Works presents their upcoming summer production of 'Pippin.' With performances scheduled for July 14-16 and July 20-23, this magical production promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

4
THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Comes to Cape Rep Theatre Photo
THE PIANIST OF WILLESDEN LANE Comes to Cape Rep Theatre

Cape Rep Theatre will present the critically acclaimed production of  The Pianist of Willesden Lane, adapted and directed by Hershey Felder and performed by Mona Golabek.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Keiter Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sixties Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/28-9/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
Provincetown Theater (7/10-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Heart Sellers
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (11/21-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You