Tyler Henry: The Hollywood Medium Comes To The Hanover Theatre

For one night only, come witness the magic healing of Tyler Henry - The Hollywood Medium star of the NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and the hit television show on E! Entertainment, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, and see how he uses his unique gift of communicating with the other side to help his clients gain advice, connection and closure with loved ones. An Evening of Hope and Healing will visit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at TheHanoverTheatre.org.

Ever since he was 10 years old, Tyler began receiving intuitive mental images with the foretelling of his grandmother's death and has continued to develop his gift of mediumship and further turn it into a career. Intimate communication with a deceased loved one evolved into "reading" classmates, and Tyler soon found himself the victim of schoolyard bullying. Between speaking to the dead and predicting people's futures, and juggling math homework and gym class, life for a teenage medium in a small town became anything but easy.

With the goal of sharing his gift with as many people as possible in hopes of healing, he relocated and brought his skills to Hollywood shortly after becoming the most sought-after clairvoyant giving jaw-dropping private readings to A-list celebrities including, Ellen Degeneres, Sophia Vergara, Howie Mendel, Jim Parsons, RuPaul, Allison Janney, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West to name a few. With his rational manner and comforting presentation of the information he receives from the other side, he has been able to turn even the biggest skeptics into believers. Tyler is also a best-selling author with his first book, Between Two Worlds - Lessons From The Other Side. His second book, Here and Hereafter, was released March 29th, 2022.

With over 300,000 requests for readings from his followers, Tyler decided that a Live Show Tour would be the most effective way to reach even more of his ever-expanding audience in need of healing. During his life-changing show An Evening of Hope and Healing, Tyler sets out to share his extraordinary talents with audiences on his national tour by explaining how he communicates with the other side and how those experiences have guided him to live a happier and healthier life. The show includes stories from Tyler himself about his journey to Hollywood and detailed retellings of readings that have shaped Tyler's individual understanding of the other side. Plus, audience members get the chance of their own live reading and having their questions answered, moving many to tears with the proof that "Our loved ones never really leave us."

Tickets for An Evening of Hope and Healing are $85, $60, $48 and $38, depending on seat location, with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available at the Box Office, online at TheHanoverTheatre.org or by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469.) Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

For more information or to inquire about private or entertainment industry readings, visit tylerhenryhollywoodmedium.com. Follow Tyler Henry on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube @tylerhenrymedium, and @tyhenrymedium. His best-selling book Between Two - Worlds can be found at bookstores.

For information on The Hanover Theatre's COVID-19 policy, please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

a??