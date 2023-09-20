Tom Hewitt Returns to Provincetown Theater With ANOTHER MEDEA

The show runs Fridays & Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm, October 20 – 29.

Just in time for Halloween, the Provincetown Theater is bringing back its frighteningly good leading man from their revered 2019 mounting of Sweeney Todd, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Tom Hewitt (Rocky Horror Show, The Lion King, Dracula) who will grace the company’s stage at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA in the regional premiere of Aaron Mark’s critically acclaimed one-man thriller, Another Medea. 

Tom Hewitt is an incredibly sought-after actor in the American theater, having recently completed an 8-month run on Broadway as Hades in Hadestown. “We’re totally psyched to welcome Tom back to the Provincetown Theater in this thrilling, funny-scary solo, which is written and directed by Aaron Mark, the guy who created one of my favorite new funny-scary TV shows, The Horror of Dolores Roach,” says David Drake, artistic director of the Provincetown Theater. “As a warning, however, Another Medea traces elements of the fatal and bloody spiral of its classical Greek origin. So, Heads Up: It ain’t for kids.”

PLOT:

Set in contemporary times, Another Medea follows the intimate and harrowing journey of Marcus Sharp -- a charismatic and enigmatic New York actor who recounts in gruesome detail how his obsessions with a wealthy doctor named Jason and the myth of Medea lead to horrific, unspeakable events. At once ancient and modern, this provocative mono-thriller is Grand Guignol horror in the sly, spirited style of Spalding Gray.

CONTENT WARNING: The play has graphic details of filicide, murder, death, psychosis and mentions of suicide. If there are any further questions, please email us at operations@provincetowntheater.org

PERFORMANCES DATES & TICKETS:

Playing Fridays & Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm, October 20 – 29. Tickets for Another Medea can be obtained online at provincetowntheater.org. 

For 2023 season ticketholders, Another Medea replaces the previously announced October production of The Gale in this year’s performance schedule. Therefore, season subscribers can redeem their seats for Another Medea by calling the box office at 508.487.7487, or by stopping by the Provincetown Theater box office during business hours at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA 02657.




