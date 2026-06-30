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Tickets to THE NOTEBOOK National Tour in Boston Now on Sale

The Notebook will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre from December 8 – 20, 2026 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.

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Tickets to THE NOTEBOOK National Tour in Boston Now on Sale

Single tickets for the Boston engagement of The Notebook, a new musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, are now on sale to the public. The Notebook will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre from December 8 – 20, 2026 as part of the 26/27 Broadway In Boston Season.

Tickets for The Notebook can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com or by calling (888) 811-5040 Monday through Friday 9:00am–6:00pm or Saturday and Sunday 9:00am–5:00pm. Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston directly at (866) 523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at (617) 482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com. Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available–please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/emerson-colonial-theatre/#accessibility for more details.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

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The Notebook

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